  Saturday, October 22, 2022
Salman Khan down with dengue, takes a brief break from Bigg Boss 16: Reports

Salman Khan’s next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to release on Eid 2023.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

If reports are to be believed, superstar Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue.

A source informed ANI that Salman has not been keeping well and has taken a brief break from hosting ‘Bigg Boss’. However, the source did not confirm his dengue diagnosis.

After learning about Salman’s ill health, fans flooded social media with “get well soon” messages.

“Get well soon bhai. Take care,” a netizen wrote on Twitter.

“Get well soon bhai, our prayers are with you,” a fan tweeted.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery. Hope you come back fitter,” another one wrote.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has stepped in to host the 16th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ for a while. Besides Bigg Boss, Salman was also busy shooting for his film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is scheduled to release on Eid 2023. It is billed as an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati in lead roles. Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari are also a part of the project.

The film is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film – action, comedy, drama, romance and emotions.

Recently, Salman also announced that his film ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif will be out on Diwali 2023. (ANI)

