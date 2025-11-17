From heartbreak to high power: Sakshi Chopra rises with Feminatti

Singer-songwriter Sakshi Chopra is redefining what it means to be an independent artist in the global pop landscape. The Mumbai-born, Los Angeles–based performer first captured attention with her debut single Ghosts, which she wrote, composed, and performed herself — fusing Indian musical textures with sleek contemporary pop. The song became a viral hit, amassing 1.5 million views within two days of release.

She followed it with Hand Me The Gun, a cinematic anthem that crossed 10 million views, and the haunting singles Hypnotized and Not My Fault in 2024 — each deepening her artistic signature: fearless storytelling, lush production, and unapologetic emotion.

Now, with her new single Feminatti, Sakshi steps into a darker, more defiant chapter. Blending pop, trap, and r’n’b with subtle Indian ornamentation, the track captures the duality of softness and strength — the transformation of pain into power. Recorded in Los Angeles with top talents who have collaborated with big names like Doja Cat and Beyoncé, Feminatti shimmers with cinematic polish and emotional rawness, marking a bold evolution in her sound.

In an exclusive conversation with Eastern Eye, Sakshi Chopra reflects on her journey, creative fusion of East and West, and how Feminatti became both a personal awakening and a universal statement of feminine fire.

Sakshi Chopra rises with Feminatti www.easterneye.biz





How do you reflect on your music journey?

It’s been wild. Every phase of my life has turned into a song. I’ve made many songs, daily since the COVID lockdown trying to find my voice, always evolving. There are many more to come.

How would you describe your unique sound?

It’s a fusion of worlds, Indian roots with pop, r’n’b, and trap influences. (Laughs) Hoping to make you shake butt!

Feminatti is such a powerful title - it instantly grabs attention. What does the word mean to you?

Feminatti is a state of mind. To be fiercely feminist, free and in power. The name plays with mystery and strength, like a secret society of women who operate from instinct, intuition, and fire.

What was the moment or emotion that sparked the creation of Feminatti?

I wrote this song to empower myself after a breakup. The track fuses pop, trap, and alt-r’n’b with a cinematic edge.

Singer-songwriter Sakshi Chopra is redefining what it means to be an independent artist in the global pop landscape





How did you craft that sound?

It started with emotion first. Anger, survival, control. Then came the production: At its core, Feminatti is a bold collision of dark pop and subtle Indian ornamentation. One of my favourite moments was adding the sound of a payal (Indian anklet), it moves like a heartbeat through the track.

There’s a raw, almost rebellious energy in Feminatti. What message are you hoping to send to listeners?

Power doesn’t mean loud. You can be soft, feminine, and still run the room. You don’t have to explain your fire to anyone, just burn.

How did it feel transforming pain into power through this song?

Liberating. It was like alchemy. Turning something dark into something gold

The production feels dark yet empowering - can you tell us about the visual or sonic world you imagined while creating it?

I pictured myself walking through sand, pearls floating around me, gold writing glowing on my skin, a world that’s ancient and untouchable.

You’ve called Feminatti a celebration of feminine fire. How has your understanding of feminine power evolved over time?

Through every phase of my life, I’ve been met with resistance when it came to expressing my true self. The way I wanted to dress, what I post, everything was a discussion. Why do we want to control women so bad? I will not mould myself according to people’s judgement, I am free.

You’ve been described as fearless and unapologetic in your artistry. How do you maintain that energy in an industry that often asks women to tone it down?

By keeping it real. I make music because it’s who I am. Fearless doesn’t mean never scared; it means doing it anyway, heels on, eyes forward.

With her new single Feminatti, Sakshi Chopra steps into a darker, more defiant chapter





Coming from a legacy of storytelling - as the descendant of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar - how has that shaped your creative identity?

Everyone in my family is extremely creative and they are brilliant at what they do. I am propelled by their fire.

How do you bridge your dual worlds of Mumbai and Los Angeles musically and culturally?

I exist in both. Mumbai gave me spirit, roots and melody. LA gave me grit, vision, and total self-expression.

What can we expect next from you?

Plenty of masala and great music.

What inspires you?

My mother.

Instagram: @sakshichopraa