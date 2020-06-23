Sajid Nadiadwala approaches Shahid Kapoor for a film

After the humongous success of his last release Kabir Singh (2019), Shahid Kapoor has become one of the most sought-after actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Today, a number of leading producers are ready to spend crores to get him onboard a project.

According to a report, Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment recently approached Kapoor for a high-profile film. The actor has reportedly liked the script but is yet to sign the film on the dotted line.

A source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “When Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment put their next project in place, they were keen on getting a male star from the younger generation to come as the lead and they zeroed in on Shahid. They offered Shahid the film, who happened to have liked the script. This happened a few months ago before the lockdown began. Although there is a verbal agreement in place, Shahid hasn’t completely given them a nod yet. They are discussing modalities and once they agree, they will sign the contracts.”

Though nothing much is known about the film at the moment, the source adds that it is a social drama. “It is being designed as a commercial film, which will also have an A-list heroine romancing Shahid in it. The actress’ role is little heavier than the male lead’s but it is almost at par with each other. Her story drives the narrative ahead, but the political drama also has the main lead’s romance as the big backdrop.”

Shahid and Sajid Nadiadwala were earlier in talks to collaborate on the official remake of S. S. Rajamouli’s superhit Telugu film Magadheera (2009), but the project could not materialize for a variety of reasons. “Shahid and Sajid have maintained a cordial relationship always and if this turns out to be true, it will be his first film under NGE,” the source says in conclusion.

Shahid Kapoor, who will next be seen in sports drama Jersey, is also in talks with Dharma Productions for a film.