Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar’s health: He’s not too well

Murtuza Iqbal







From the past few years, there have been a lot of ups and downs in Dilip Kumar’s health. Veteran actress and his wife Saira Banu has always stood by him and takes care of his health perfectly.

Recently, while talking to Times Of India, Saira Banu spoke about Dilip Kumar’s health and revealed that he is not too well.

She stated, “It is out of love and not duress that I look after Dilip saab. I am not looking for praises to be called a devoted wife. Just to touch him and cuddle him is the world’s best thing that’s happening to me. I adore him and he is my breath itself.”







“He’s not too well. He’s weak. At times, he walks into the hall and back to his room. His immunity is low. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day.”

Well, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two have surely given us a lot of couple goals.

Dilip Kumar ruled the big screen for four decades, the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 release Qila. Saira Banu was also a star in the 60s and 70s. Her last film was Faisla which had hit the big screens in 1988.











