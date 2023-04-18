Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR on his next film

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16.

Photo credit: NTR Arts/Twitter

By: Mohnish Singh

Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday joined the cast of superstar Jr NTR’s next feature film.

Production banner NTR Arts shared the news of Khan joining the cast of the pan-India film, which also includes actor Janhvi Kapoor.

The studio also posted photos of Saif’s meeting with Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva.

“Team NTR30 welcomes Saif Ali Khan on board. The National award-winning actor joined the shoot of the high voltage action drama,” NTR Arts posted on Twitter.

Tentatively titled NTR 30, the movie is billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India.

The movie marks the first collaboration between Saif and Jr NTR. It is slated to be released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Saif will be next seen in Prabhas-led “Adipurush”, which has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16.