Website Logo
  • Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR on his next film

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16.

Photo credit: NTR Arts/Twitter

By: Mohnish Singh

Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday joined the cast of superstar Jr NTR’s next feature film.

Production banner NTR Arts shared the news of Khan joining the cast of the pan-India film, which also includes actor Janhvi Kapoor.

The studio also posted photos of Saif’s meeting with Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva.

“Team NTR30 welcomes Saif Ali Khan on board. The National award-winning actor joined the shoot of the high voltage action drama,” NTR Arts posted on Twitter.

Tentatively titled NTR 30, the movie is billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India.

The movie marks the first collaboration between Saif and Jr NTR. It is slated to be released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Saif will be next seen in Prabhas-led “Adipurush”, which has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
I also have men in my life who are insecure of my success: Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment
Mother Teresa & Me: Deepti Naval shares poster of new film with Banita Sandhu
MUSIC
Nick Jonas joined by daughter Malti during his London concert
NEWS
Producer of Fawad Khan’s next Money Back Guarantee believes, ‘It’s a great time for Pakistani…
Entertainment
After Salman and Shah Rukh, Sharvari to join Yash Raj Films’ spy universe
NEWS
Fahadh Faasil’s first look from Dhoomam out
NEWS
Muttiah Muralitharan biopic: Makers share first look on cricketer’s 51st birthday
MUSIC
Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history, makes people groove to bhangra beats
Entertainment
Nushrratt Bharuccha to star opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda in Hindi remake of Chatrapathi
NEWS
R Madhavan feels proud as son Vedaant wins 5 gold medals for country
NEWS
Rajasthan’s Nandini Gupta wins Femina Miss India World 2023
Hollywood News
Bridgerton fame Shonda Rhimes to receive BAFTA special award, confirms Krishnendu Majumdar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW