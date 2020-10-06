Saif Ali Khan: I love and adore all my children

Well-known Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who is already a father to three children – sons Ibrahim and Taimur and daughter Sara, is set to experience the bliss of fatherhood once again as he expects the arrival of his fourth child in the first half of 2021.







For the unversed, Sara and Ibrahim are his children from his first marriage to actress Amrita Singh, while Taimur is his son from second marriage to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Good Newwz (2019) actress is currently pregnant with their second child.

In a recent interview, Saif said that he loves all his children equally. “I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It’s true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart. If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur cannot make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age. I feel each of my three children requires a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I cannot do with Taimur,” said the actor.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is presently waiting for the premiere of his next web show, tentatively titled Dilli. Set against the backdrop of Delhi, the upcoming political drama has been directed by successful filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.







Also starring Sarah Jane Dias, Dimple Kapadia, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, and Sunil Grover in important roles, the series is slated to premiere on leading streaming media platform Amazon Prime Video.

