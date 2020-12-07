Saif Ali Khan clarifies his stance on controversial statement about portrayal of Ravan in Adipurush

By: Mohnish Singh







Films on historical and mythological topics have always stirred controversies in Hindi cinema. But what makes the upcoming Hindi offering Adipurush different from the rest is the fact that it has gotten into hot water even before going on floors.

To be directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) fame, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. It stars Prabhas in the lead role of Ram, while Saif Ali Khan plays the character of antagonist Lankesh, also known as Ravan.

In a recent interview, Khan said that director Om Raut is trying to approach the character of Ravan in a different way and he will justify his abduction of Sita in the film. "It is interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose," said the actor.







Minutes after the interview went online, it created havoc on social media with netizens asking director Raut to drop Khan from the project. After facing severe backlash, Khan has now clarified his stance about the controversial interview.

“I have been made aware that one of my statements during an interview has caused controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness & heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions,” reads his statement.

