Sai Tamhankar to star opposite Emraan Hashmi & Pratik Gandhi in ‘Ground Zero’ & ‘Agni’

In addition to Ground Zero and Agni, audiences can anticipate Sai’s performance in Dabba Cartel, slated for release on Netflix later this year.

By: Mohnish Singh

Sai Tamhankar is set to take her association with Excel Entertainment to the next level with two interesting projects including Ground Zero and Agni, starring opposite Emraan Hashmi and Pratik Gandhi, respectively.

The announcement of Sai Tamhankar’s involvement in Ground Zero and Agni, unveiled as part of Amazon Prime Video’s stellar lineup, has sparked immense anticipation amongst the audience and her fans alike, particularly noteworthy is Sai’s first time pairing with acclaimed actors, Emraan and Pratik.

Expressing her excitement at joining forces once again with Excel Entertainment, Sai shares, “It’s such a fantastic feeling because Excel Entertainment is one of the leading production houses that everybody wants to be associated with and I got the opportunity to work with them thrice, including Dabba Cartel. I would say that it’s a very prominent part of my career.”

Regarding her co-stars, Sai is all praise for both Emraan Hashmi and Pratik Gandhi, acknowledging their exceptional talent. “Emraan and Pratik are phenomenal actors,” she remarks.

“Having had the privilege of working alongside them, I’m excited for audiences to witness the magic we’ve created together. It feels amazing and I hope I am opening the doors for people like me who work hard towards achieving their dream and I hope I continue to do so,” Sai adds.

In addition to Ground Zero and Agni, audiences can anticipate Sai’s performance in Dabba Cartel, slated for release on Netflix later this year.

The film, which marks Sai’s third collaboration with Excel Entertainment, boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring luminaries such as Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others.