  • Thursday, March 28, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Sai Tamhankar to star opposite Emraan Hashmi & Pratik Gandhi in ‘Ground Zero’ & ‘Agni’

In addition to Ground Zero and Agni, audiences can anticipate Sai’s performance in Dabba Cartel, slated for release on Netflix later this year.

By: Mohnish Singh

Sai Tamhankar is set to take her association with Excel Entertainment to the next level with two interesting projects including Ground Zero and Agni, starring opposite Emraan Hashmi and Pratik Gandhi, respectively.

The announcement of Sai Tamhankar’s involvement in Ground Zero and Agni, unveiled as part of Amazon Prime Video’s stellar lineup, has sparked immense anticipation amongst the audience and her fans alike, particularly noteworthy is Sai’s first time pairing with acclaimed actors, Emraan and Pratik.

Expressing her excitement at joining forces once again with Excel Entertainment, Sai shares, “It’s such a fantastic feeling because Excel Entertainment is one of the leading production houses that everybody wants to be associated with and I got the opportunity to work with them thrice, including Dabba Cartel. I would say that it’s a very prominent part of my career.”

Regarding her co-stars, Sai is all praise for both Emraan Hashmi and Pratik Gandhi, acknowledging their exceptional talent. “Emraan and Pratik are phenomenal actors,” she remarks.

“Having had the privilege of working alongside them, I’m excited for audiences to witness the magic we’ve created together. It feels amazing and I hope I am opening the doors for people like me who work hard towards achieving their dream and I hope I continue to do so,” Sai adds.

In addition to Ground Zero and Agni, audiences can anticipate Sai’s performance in Dabba Cartel, slated for release on Netflix later this year.

The film, which marks Sai’s third collaboration with Excel Entertainment, boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring luminaries such as Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others.

Related Stories

NEWS
AR Rahman to set-up a Broadway in Chennai; says, ‘I’m writing musical for a director…
NEWS
Zayn Malik says he wants to collaborate with Miley Cyrus
Entertainment
Spielberg hails Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ a masterpiece
NEWS
‘Always been a glorious right-wing personality’: Kangana Ranaut
NEWS
Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ to release on Netflix on May 1
NEWS
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to launch homegrown fashion label
NEWS
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the knot
NEWS
Shekhar Kapur, Karan Johar to conduct masterclass at Cinevesture Intl Film Fest
NEWS
Collaborating with Ridley Scott for ‘Alien’ is like a dream come true: Adarsh…
NEWS
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise set for a reboot
NEWS
Vin Diesel shares new pic with Deepika, says he had promised her to…
NEWS
Alia Bhatt to host ‘Hope Gala’ in London

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW