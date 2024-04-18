Khan promises to set up ‘baby banks’ if re-elected

They would offer essential childcare items such as nappies, toiletries, bedding and feeding equipment

Sadiq Khan (L) and Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner (R) speak with Shaniqua McDonald (2nd L) as she holds her daughter Rafaela during the launching of Khan’s manifesto “A fairer, safer, greener London” at the Design District Unit, in London, on April 18, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan on Thursday (18) announced plans to introduce “baby banks” across every borough in the capital for families to access free essentials for children.

These facilities, like food banks, would offer essential childcare items such as nappies, toiletries, bedding and feeding equipment to families in need, reported The Guardian.

They would be operated by local charities like the Felix Project and Little Village, with referrals coming from health visitors, doctors, or children’s centers.

The initiative, outlined in Khan’s “safer, fairer, greener London” manifesto, aims to support young Londoners from birth through various life stages, including securing employment and finding affordable housing.

In addition to the baby banks, Khan has pledged to make the provision of free school meals permanent in London, a move that sharply contrasts with the stance of Tory candidate Susan Hall, who plans to scrap the programme next year.

The announcement of permanent free school meals has received positive feedback, with celebrity chef and former restaurateur Jamie Oliver describing it as “phenomenal news.”

“If my politics is about one thing above all, then it’s about giving the next generation a chance. I was raised to believe that if you worked hard, you got a helping hand and you made your life what you will,” Khan was quoted as saying.

“But over the past 14 years, the Tories have shredded that contract. The promise I make through this manifesto is to restore it and make London the greatest city the world over in which to grow up.”

He stressed the need to address the challenges faced by Londoners, particularly amid rising living costs.

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, praised Khan’s initiatives, stating that they would build on his previous efforts to support Londoners through economic difficulties.

“Young Londoners can trust Sadiq to keep delivering on his plan to provide them with a strong foundation so they can thrive no matter where they come from … [Khan will] break the link between where you come from, determining where you end up,” she said.

Khan has already pledged to eliminate rough sleeping by 2030, construct 40,000 new council houses by the end of the decade, provide affordable housing with rent control, and introduce a revamped version of the EU’s Erasmus programme for city students.