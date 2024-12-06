Sadiq Khan set for knighthood in New Year honours: report

The mayor’s office did not rule out the possibility of receiving the honour.

London mayor Sadiq Khan. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

SADIQ KHAN, London’s long-serving mayor, is in line to receive a knighthood in the upcoming New Year honours list, recognising his nearly two decades of political service, reported the Financial Times.

The first Muslim mayor of London, who secured a third term this year, will be honoured for his extensive political and public contributions, the report added.

Khan, 54, previously a Member of Parliament, has been a prominent figure in British politics since entering public service. He is one of the most influential Asian politicians in the country.

Growing up on a housing estate in Tooting, south London, Khan made his way to university and went on to become a very successful lawyer and human rights campaigner.

The son of a bus driver and a seamstress, he was elected as a Labour MP for the very suburb he was born in.

Sources close to the mayor did not deny he was in line for the knighthood when approached by the FT.

Among other notable recipients is Ranil Jayawardena, a former Tory MP. During Liz Truss’s short-lived premiership, Jayawardena was a key supporter who secured a cabinet position as environment secretary. Previously, he held roles as trade minister and deputy chair of the Conservative party under Boris Johnson’s leadership.

Despite losing his parliamentary seat in the July general election, Jayawardena is expected to be recognised for his political service.

According to the report, senior political figures are set to receive recognition in the upcoming honours list.

Emily Thornberry, the Labour MP and former Commons foreign affairs committee chair, is expected to be awarded a damehood. Despite being removed from Sir Keir Starmer’s front bench team after his government took power, Thornberry remains a prominent parliamentary figure.

Also, former West Midlands mayor Andy Street, who will reportedly be knighted despite losing his mayoral election in May.

Whitehall sources have also indicated that Patricia Hewitt, a prominent health secretary during the New Labour era, will be honoured. Both Thornberry and Hewitt are anticipated to receive their awards in acknowledgement of their extensive political contributions.

Nick Gibb, a Tory MP with a parliamentary career spanning over 25 years, is set to be recognised for his services to education. Gibb’s ministerial experience includes serving as schools minister across three separate appointments.

Marcus Jones, another Conservative politician who has been an MP since 2010, is also in line for an honour. During Rishi Sunak’s premiership, Jones held the crucial role of deputy chief whip and previously served as a housing minister and vice chair of the Conservative Party.

Additionally, the government is preparing to issue a fresh list of political peerages in the coming weeks, likely coinciding with the New Year honours.

The honours list is yet to receive final approval from Sir Keir Starmer and King Charles III, the report added.

The Cabinet Office, meanwhile, declined to comment on rumours surrounding the upcoming honours list.