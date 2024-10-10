  • Thursday, October 10, 2024
Sadiq Khan backs campaign to support families in need during winter

During a visit to Little Village’s Camden baby bank, Khan helped launch the campaign and met with families who rely on the charity’s services.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has pledged £93,000 in funding to support the campaign.

By: EasternEye

New research from Little Village baby bank shows that nearly 71 per cent of parents they support are struggling to afford basic winter essentials, such as coats and waterproof shoes for their children. In response, Little Village has launched the “Winter Warmers” campaign, a citywide appeal for donations of pre-loved winter clothing to help families in need.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has pledged £93,000 in funding to support the campaign. This funding will allow Little Village sites in Brent, Camden, and Tooting to extend their opening hours, including select Saturdays, to increase accessibility for working families. The funds will also enable Little Village to partner with the Felix Project’s Multibank, supporting an additional 2,000 families across London.

During a visit to Little Village’s Camden baby bank, Khan helped launch the campaign and met with families who rely on the charity’s services. He emphasised the importance of the initiative, stating, “It is shocking that in a country as prosperous as ours, so many families are going without essentials. I will continue to stand up for Londoners as cost-of-living pressures persist.”

Little Village’s campaign aims to collect items such as coats (sizes 0-6), pram suits, boots, shoes, and blankets for children in need.

The charity supported over 2,600 children last winter and has already helped more than 5,000 children this year. The need is growing, with over 800,000 children living in poverty across London, facing the rising costs of heating and winter clothing.

Sophie Livingstone, CEO of Little Village, highlighted the importance of public support: “For many families, the cost of a single winter coat is unaffordable. No child should be left out in the cold.”

Donations to the campaign can be made at Little Village locations in Brent, Camden, Tooting, or Wandsworth.

