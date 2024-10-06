  • Sunday, October 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Sachin Tendulkar to boost cricket in US

He joins America’s National Cricket League ownership group

Sachin Teldulkar (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

CRICKET legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined America’s National Cricket League (NCL) ownership group, a move that is expected to give a big boost to the sport in the US in the coming years.

“Cricket has been my life’s greatest journey and I am pleased to join the National Cricket League at such an exciting time for the sport in the US,” Tendulkar said after the NCL announced that the batting legend has joined them.

“The NCL’s vision to create a platform for world-class cricket while inspiring a new generation of fans to resonate with me. I look forward to being part of this new initiative and witnessing the growth of cricket in the US first hand,” Tendulkar said.

The NCL tournament opens with a performance by singer Mika Singh and features themed nights, bringing a Coachella-like energy, a media release said.

This season, the NCL brings together cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Venkatesh Prasad, Sanath Jayasuriya, Moin Khan and Blair Franklin. The cricketing heroes will mentor and coach the next generation of players.

It will also feature top-tier players from around the world, including Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Robin Uthappa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Lynn, Angelo Mathews, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi and Johnson Charles.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Sachin Tendulkar to the National Cricket League family,” said Arun Agarwal, chairman of the NCL.

Tendulkar will present the championship trophy to the winning team at the NCL’s inaugural tournament, marking a historic moment for the sport’s rise in the United States, the media release said.

“His influence in cricket is comparable to what Pele does in soccer or Babe Ruth in baseball. Sachin’s commitment to the game, along with his global appeal, will be key as we introduce cricket to new audiences in America. His involvement highlights the NCL’s goal to inspire future generations and establish cricket as a major sport in the US,” Agarwal said.

NCL said while sports legends like Michael Jordan elevated basketball to global heights and Brady carved out a dynasty in football, Tendulkar’s influence reached beyond cricket fields, inspiring billions across the world. His presence changes the sport itself, much like how Muhammad Ali became an ambassador of boxing or how Tiger Woods revolutionised golf.

“Tendulkar was not just a player — he was the face of cricket’s rise into a worldwide phenomenon, his mastery of the game making him a household name far beyond cricket-loving nations,” the statement added.

Headquartered in Dallas, the NCL has introduced an innovative Sixty Strikes format, a fast-paced version of the game.

(PTI)

Related Stories
Sports

South Africa, New Zealand secure big wins in Women’s T20 World Cup
Sports

Women’s T20 World Cup: Bangladesh, Pakistan win 
Sports

Six players to watch at the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup
Sports

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan’s white-ball captain
HEADLINE STORY

India beat Bangladesh in second Test to sweep series
Sports

Jadeja’s 300th Test wicket helps India dismiss Bangladesh for 233
Sports

Mayank Yadav gets call-up in India’s T20 squad for Bangladesh series
HEADLINE STORY

Row over Lalit Modi’s ‘ponzi scheme’ comment on Hundred
HEADLINE STORY

Livingstone shines as England thrash Australia to level ODI series
Sports

2nd Test: Akash Deep strikes twice as India put pressure on Bangladesh
HEADLINE STORY

Bangladesh ex-skipper Shakib Al Hasan announces retirement
CRICKET

India aim for clean sweep against Bangladesh in final Test
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sachin Tendulkar to boost cricket in US
Trump, Elon Musk address thousands in Pennsylvania
Investment summit to feature Google, Wayve and Brookfield
‘Modi’s party set to lose two state elections’
NSE Indian shares end worst week in over two years
Chhattisgarh-security-forces Indian security forces kill 28 suspected Maoists