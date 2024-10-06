Sachin Tendulkar to boost cricket in US

He joins America’s National Cricket League ownership group

Sachin Teldulkar (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

CRICKET legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined America’s National Cricket League (NCL) ownership group, a move that is expected to give a big boost to the sport in the US in the coming years.

“Cricket has been my life’s greatest journey and I am pleased to join the National Cricket League at such an exciting time for the sport in the US,” Tendulkar said after the NCL announced that the batting legend has joined them.

“The NCL’s vision to create a platform for world-class cricket while inspiring a new generation of fans to resonate with me. I look forward to being part of this new initiative and witnessing the growth of cricket in the US first hand,” Tendulkar said.

The NCL tournament opens with a performance by singer Mika Singh and features themed nights, bringing a Coachella-like energy, a media release said.

This season, the NCL brings together cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Venkatesh Prasad, Sanath Jayasuriya, Moin Khan and Blair Franklin. The cricketing heroes will mentor and coach the next generation of players.

It will also feature top-tier players from around the world, including Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Robin Uthappa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Lynn, Angelo Mathews, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi and Johnson Charles.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Sachin Tendulkar to the National Cricket League family,” said Arun Agarwal, chairman of the NCL.

Tendulkar will present the championship trophy to the winning team at the NCL’s inaugural tournament, marking a historic moment for the sport’s rise in the United States, the media release said.

“His influence in cricket is comparable to what Pele does in soccer or Babe Ruth in baseball. Sachin’s commitment to the game, along with his global appeal, will be key as we introduce cricket to new audiences in America. His involvement highlights the NCL’s goal to inspire future generations and establish cricket as a major sport in the US,” Agarwal said.

NCL said while sports legends like Michael Jordan elevated basketball to global heights and Brady carved out a dynasty in football, Tendulkar’s influence reached beyond cricket fields, inspiring billions across the world. His presence changes the sport itself, much like how Muhammad Ali became an ambassador of boxing or how Tiger Woods revolutionised golf.

“Tendulkar was not just a player — he was the face of cricket’s rise into a worldwide phenomenon, his mastery of the game making him a household name far beyond cricket-loving nations,” the statement added.

Headquartered in Dallas, the NCL has introduced an innovative Sixty Strikes format, a fast-paced version of the game.

(PTI)