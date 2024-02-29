  • Thursday, February 29, 2024
Sabyasachi Mukherjee unveils lipstick line that celebrates Indian heritage

The collection will be available March 4 onwards on esteelauder.in. and the brand’s counters.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee (Photo credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

One of India’s leading fashion designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is entering the world of beauty with an exclusive range of 10 stunning new lipsticks steeped in luxury and Indian heritage.

The 50-year-old designer, best known for his genre-defining bridalwear, is bringing the limited-edition lipstick collection in collaboration with Estée Lauder. The range consists of 10 satin matte and ultra-matte lipsticks and the bullets come in black lacquer cases with 24-karat gold-plated accents. They are engraved with Sabyasachi’s trademark Bengal tiger.

 

Talking about the collection, Mukherjee said, “For Estée Lauder, it was about tapping into the power of India, for me it was about representing India the right way, both at home and away. The idea was to create something in beauty that would give our customers a sense of pride and to remind them that beautiful things don’t have to be transient.”

Since names like Rouge Bengal and Calcutta Red to the Bengal tiger are emblazoned on the lipstick and the cover, one cannot help but wonder if there is a hint of partiality to Bengal. “Bengal and Calcutta are integral to who I am and who my brand is today. It’s where I’m from and a big part of who I am and how I interpret the world. This is after all the culture, architecture, history, craft and heritage I grew up with and around,” said the Kolkata-based designer.

 

“Ever since I started making jewellery, I spend as much time scouring rubies and rubellites for the perfect shade. Rouge Bengal and Calcutta Red, were definitely the colours we spent the most amount of our time working on,” he added.

The collection will be available March 4 onwards on esteelauder.in. and the brand’s counters.

