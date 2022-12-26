Website Logo
  • Monday, December 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Saba Azad poses with Hrithik Roshan’s family in Christmas picture

Talking about Saba’s work front, she will be next seen in the film Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan.

Saba Azad poses with Hrithik Roshan’s family in Christmas picture (Photo credit: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, on Sunday night, shared an adorable family picture from an undisclosed location on his social media.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a picture which he captioned, “Merry Christmas beautiful people.”

In the picture, Hrithik could be seen posing with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and his cousins Pashmina and Eshaan Roshan at a cold location.

Soon after he shared the picture fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Merry Christmas to you and your family,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “what a beautiful family photo. instead of singing in the rain….singing in the snow!”

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba’s relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February earlier this year.

Later, she also joined Hrithik’s family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

The duo frequently gets spotted on different locations and occasions, but an official confirmation of their relationship is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s next aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024.

Talking about Saba’s work front, she will be next seen in the film ‘Songs of Paradise’ alongside Soni Razdan.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri drops a BTS video of The Vaccine War in making; keeps it…
Entertainment
Is Salman Khan’s Twitter account hacked and put up for sale on the dark web?…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s wittiest response to a fan’s query if Santa has visited his residence…
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma concludes shooting for Chakda ‘Xpress
Entertainment
‘To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key,’ says new mom Alia…
Entertainment
People were more sensible earlier: Honey Singh on ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy
Entertainment
‘I sense bitterness, racism, and fake news’: Netizens defend Priyanka Chopra as American…
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty believes actors’ lack of unity and insecurities worst aspects of Bollywood:…
Entertainment
Pathaan row: Ayodhya seer says ‘will burn Shah Rukh Khan alive’
Entertainment
It’s a big tick mark on my bucket list: Arjun Kapoor on Kuttey
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan only Indian to feature on British magazine’s list of 50…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan recalls how he asked Aditya Chopra to make Pathaan: ‘I…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW