Saba Azad shares Cyclospora diagnosis after “worst 14 days”, credits Hrithik Roshan for support

Highlights

Saba Azad diagnosed with Cyclospora cayetanensis after severe illness

Actor says she lost weight and strength over two weeks

Hrithik Roshan credited with keeping her spirits up during recovery

A sudden illness disrupts routine

Saba Azad has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, describing the past fortnight as the most difficult period she has faced.

Sharing an image from her hospital bed on social media, she said the illness appeared unexpectedly despite her careful habits, including eating home-cooked food and carrying her own water.

Physical toll over two weeks

Azad revealed that the infection had a significant impact on her health, leading to rapid weight loss and a sharp decline in strength. She said she lost four kilograms in two weeks and struggled with basic movement.

Reflecting on the change, she noted how quickly her physical condition shifted from intense fitness training to being unable to manage even simple tasks.

A warning on food safety

Alongside detailing her experience, Azad urged others to take extra care with food hygiene. She advised thoroughly washing vegetables and salad leaves, suggesting a combination of baking soda and vegetable wash as part of her routine.

Her comments highlight the risks associated with foodborne infections, even for those who follow strict dietary precautions.

Hrithik Roshan, her partner, has been a steady presence during her recovery. Azad credited him with lifting her mood and helping her navigate the difficult period with humour.

The couple, who have been together since 2022, have often been seen at public events together, with their relationship becoming widely known after joint appearances in recent years.