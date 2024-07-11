  • Thursday, July 11, 2024
Trending Now:  

Sports

Rybakina cruises past Svitolina to book semi-final spot

Rybakina extended her unbeaten grass court record against Svitolina to 2-0, sealing the first set with a 115 mph serve and finishing the match with her seventh ace.

Rybakina’s victory over Svitolina brings her closer to a second Wimbledon title. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: Shailesh Solanki

Elena Rybakina defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2 in just one hour and one minute on Wednesday to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Rybakina, seeded fourth and the 2022 Wimbledon champion, recovered quickly from an early service game loss, delivering powerful serves and precise shots.

Rybakina extended her unbeaten grass court record against Svitolina to 2-0, sealing the first set with a 115 mph serve and finishing the match with her seventh ace.

Spectators who had hoped for a longer match saw Rybakina’s determination to advance in the tournament. She expressed satisfaction with her performance and thanked the crowd for their support.

Rybakina acknowledged the challenge of playing against Svitolina, calling her a “great player” and “great fighter.”

Rybakina
Rybakina serves to Svitolina in the quarter-final game of women’s singles. (Photo: Getty Images)

“Really pleased with the way I played today. Thank you so much guys for coming and supporting us,” Rybakina told the crowd.

“It’s always tough to play against Elina, she’s a great player, great fighter. No matter the score, it is not as easy as it might look like.

“I want to win again. It’s getting closer … I have such amazing memories from 2022 and I’m just enjoying every time I step on the court, especially when I play good,” said Rybakina.

This win sets up a semi-final against 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Among the spectators was Britain’s Queen Camilla, who watched from the Royal Box.

Elina Svitolina, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, could not replicate her success.

Having returned to tennis after giving birth to her daughter, Skai, she struggled against Rybakina’s aggressive play and powerful serves.

Despite her efforts, Svitolina could not counter Rybakina’s dominance and expressed frustration after the match. “It was extremely tough today. I tried everything that was in my power today. Nothing really was working so much. She didn’t really let me into the match,” Svitolina said.

Svitolina
Despite her efforts, Svitolina could not counter Rybakina’s dominance and expressed frustration after the match. (Photo: Getty Images)

“When the opponent is striking the ball that big, everything goes in. Serve goes really quick. Lots of aces. It’s tough to do anything.

“I was trying to dig, trying to fight, trying to get my chances back but she didn’t really let me,” Svitolina said.

Rybakina has hit 31 aces and been broken just six times in the tournament, highlighting her strong play. Standing at 1.83 metres, Rybakina’s powerful serves and decisive play have made her a strong contender.

Barbora Krejcikova, who will face Rybakina in the semi-finals, has had a challenging path to this stage. She played the longest women’s match of the tournament in the first round and has spent over three hours more on court than Rybakina.

Rybakina’s victory over Svitolina brings her closer to a second Wimbledon title. As she prepares to face Krejcikova, her focus remains on maintaining the high standards she has set throughout the tournament.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)

Related Stories

TENNIS
Musetti beats Fritz to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final
Sports
I want to achieve my medal dream, says Nikhat Zareen
HEADLINE STORY
Watkins’ late goal takes England to Euro final against Spain
Sports
Top five moments of James Anderson’s career as he plays his final Test
TENNIS
Medvedev triumphs over world No 1 Sinner in five sets to reach semis
HEADLINE STORY
England face Dutch hurdle to reach Euro final showdown with Spain
Sports
Yamal’s wonder goal leads Spain to Euro final
Sports
Vatican cricket team scores runs and friendship on UK tour
TENNIS
Djokovic slams ‘disrespectful’ fans after reaching 60th Grand Slam quarters
Sports
Hamilton wins record ninth British Grand Prix to end three-year drought
Sports
9-year-old Bodhana Sivanandan aims to become youngest grandmaster
TENNIS
Gauff knocked out as Alcaraz, Sinner on course for semis clash

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Starmer-Biden-Zelensky
Starmer meets Biden at White House, pledges support for Ukraine
Rybakina
Rybakina cruises past Svitolina to book semi-final spot
British Indian MPs take oath on Bhagavad Gita, Gutka
zia-yusuf-reform-uk
Reform UK’s top donor made party chairman
Asian artists seek support from new culture secretary
Shantipriya: Finding new worlds and experiences