Rybakina cruises past Svitolina to book semi-final spot

Rybakina’s victory over Svitolina brings her closer to a second Wimbledon title. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: Shailesh Solanki

Elena Rybakina defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2 in just one hour and one minute on Wednesday to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Rybakina, seeded fourth and the 2022 Wimbledon champion, recovered quickly from an early service game loss, delivering powerful serves and precise shots.

Rybakina extended her unbeaten grass court record against Svitolina to 2-0, sealing the first set with a 115 mph serve and finishing the match with her seventh ace.

Spectators who had hoped for a longer match saw Rybakina’s determination to advance in the tournament. She expressed satisfaction with her performance and thanked the crowd for their support.

Rybakina acknowledged the challenge of playing against Svitolina, calling her a “great player” and “great fighter.”

“Really pleased with the way I played today. Thank you so much guys for coming and supporting us,” Rybakina told the crowd.

“It’s always tough to play against Elina, she’s a great player, great fighter. No matter the score, it is not as easy as it might look like.

“I want to win again. It’s getting closer … I have such amazing memories from 2022 and I’m just enjoying every time I step on the court, especially when I play good,” said Rybakina.

This win sets up a semi-final against 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Among the spectators was Britain’s Queen Camilla, who watched from the Royal Box.

Elina Svitolina, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, could not replicate her success.

Having returned to tennis after giving birth to her daughter, Skai, she struggled against Rybakina’s aggressive play and powerful serves.

Despite her efforts, Svitolina could not counter Rybakina’s dominance and expressed frustration after the match. “It was extremely tough today. I tried everything that was in my power today. Nothing really was working so much. She didn’t really let me into the match,” Svitolina said.

“When the opponent is striking the ball that big, everything goes in. Serve goes really quick. Lots of aces. It’s tough to do anything.

“I was trying to dig, trying to fight, trying to get my chances back but she didn’t really let me,” Svitolina said.

Rybakina has hit 31 aces and been broken just six times in the tournament, highlighting her strong play. Standing at 1.83 metres, Rybakina’s powerful serves and decisive play have made her a strong contender.

Barbora Krejcikova, who will face Rybakina in the semi-finals, has had a challenging path to this stage. She played the longest women’s match of the tournament in the first round and has spent over three hours more on court than Rybakina.

Rybakina’s victory over Svitolina brings her closer to a second Wimbledon title. As she prepares to face Krejcikova, her focus remains on maintaining the high standards she has set throughout the tournament.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)