Ryan Reynolds talks about breaking the internet with announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

The third installment of the much-loved franchise comes following the Disney-Fox merger and is set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

As fans continue to rejoice at the news, Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds has talked about the rush of excitement he felt when he announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the much-anticipated Deadpool 3. The third installment of the much-loved franchise comes following the Disney-Fox merger and is set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Deadpool 2, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine was seen receiving a special message from the future as he was about to jump into action. The protagonist played by Ryan Reynolds told him that he was wreaking havoc with the timelines, anticipating that one day he would hang “his claws”, making many people really sad. Deadpool, however, added, “One day your friend will ask you to get back in the saddle. When he does, say yes.”

The Canadian star recently talked about Deadpool 3 saying, “I couldn’t be more excited. I mean, especially to do it this way. In the end, I can work with one of my closest friends in the world and it doesn’t happen every day working in this sector”. Ryan added, “I’m thrilled and had these teasers aside for a few weeks. It’s one of those moments when you’re hitting send on a tweet or post and your hand is shaking when you’re messing with the zeitgeist in a way like that. It’s been amazing.”

He further said that he is as excited about Jackman’s return as Wolverine as the fans all across the world. feel the same way that the fans do, though. I feel as excited that this character is coming back for another ride, particularly in this context. I think it’s something that people have wanted for a long time, to get this pairing up on the big screen, and that’s what we aim to do,” the actor concluded.

