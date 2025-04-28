'Harry Potter' actor Rupert Grint shares first photo of new-born daughter Goldie G. Grint in adorable post

Rupert Grint, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has welcomed his second child with long-term partner Georgia Groome. The couple, who have been together since 2011, kept the pregnancy private before revealing their new-born's arrival in a sweet Instagram post.

Grint shared a photo of their baby girl, Goldie G. Grint, dressed in a cosy white onesie with her name stitched across it. The caption read: ‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ – Meet Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far). He also gave a shout-out to their obstetrician, Dr Alex Di Gesu, for the smooth delivery.

Fans were quick to celebrate the news, flooding the comments with Harry Potter-themed jokes. One fan wrote, “Another Weasley joins the family!” referencing Grint’s iconic role as Ron, the youngest Weasley son in the beloved series.





The couple, who prefer to keep their personal life low-key, already have a four-year-old daughter named Wednesday. Grint first joined Instagram in 2020 to announce her birth, humorously captioning his debut post: “Hey Instagram… only 10 years late.”

Though Grint rose to fame as Ron, he has spoken openly about the challenges of being tied to such a massive franchise. In past interviews, he admitted that the relentless filming and promotion schedule felt “suffocating” at times. He also acknowledged the complicated feelings surrounding Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling’s controversial statements on transgender issues, comparing their relationship to that of a family member with differing views.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint welcomes second baby with long-time partner Georgia Groome Instagram





Beyond acting, Grint has faced financial hurdles, including a recent legal dispute with UK tax authorities over a £1.8 million (approx. ₹18.9 crore) bill. Despite these challenges, his focus remains on family. In a 2021 interview, he gushed about fatherhood, calling it “the best thing” and admitting that his children have completely reshaped his priorities.

For now, the couple seem content soaking up time with their new-born. And while fans may always see a bit of Ron Weasley in Grint, it is clear his real-life role as a dad is the one he cherishes most.