Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

RRR star Jr NTR meets top Marvel Studios executive at Golden Globes after-party

Meanwhile, days after winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, veteran composer MM Keeravaani received yet another trophy for Best Original Score for RRR at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on January 14.

N. T. Rama Rao Jr (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Telugu-language Indian film RRR (2022), S.S. Rajamouli’s saga about two Indian revolutionary heroes, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju who join forces against British colonial rule, has become a global success. The popularity of the film has made its leading actors – Ram Charan and Jr. NTR – global stars.

Jr. NTR, who is a force to reckon with in Telugu cinema, recently revealed how big a fan he is of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also expressed his desire to be a part of it. Well, it seems the actor might be somewhat closer to actually fulfilling his dream.

Well, NTR recently met Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso, all thanks to Variety journalist Marc Malkin who introduced the two. He also wrote about the same in a Variety article. “I introduced NTR Jr to top Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso at Billboard’s official Golden Globes after-party on January 10. The two chatted for only a moment, but let’s hope this is the start of something big,” he wrote.

Not just Jr NT, but his co-star from RRR, Ram Charan, also expressed his desire to be a part of an MCU project in the future. “Absolutely, Captain America! Why not? We also have amazing superheroes in India. Why not invite one of our superheroes to come here?” the actor told Variety.

Meanwhile, days after winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, veteran composer MM Keeravaani took home yet another award as he received the trophy for Best Original Score for RRR at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on January 14.

He shared the evening with the likes of Cate Blanchett and Bill Nighy, who won in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories for the films Tar and Living respectively.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Sanam Saeed claims Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan ‘got the brunt’ of India’s ban on…
Entertainment
Is it Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Tiger Shroff hints at ‘kickstarting biggest film of his…
TELEVISION
Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby’s Dahaad to be India’s first web series to premiere at…
MUSIC
Milap to showcase the best of UK Indo-Jazz at Liverpool International Jazz Festival in February…
TELEVISION
ZEE5 Global announces new crime thriller Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke starring Regina Cassandra
TELEVISION
Mindy Kaling says Velma is ‘an icon for young gay women’ as she promotes HBO…
NEWS
Riz Ahmed on Pakistan banning its Oscar-contender Joyland: ‘You know it’s an important…
Entertainment
Intention is to make cinema that’s remembered: Sidharth Malhotra
TELEVISION
‘This is nasty’: Unimpressed fans of adult Scooby-Doo spin-off series Velma troll Mindy…
FILM
‘Naatu Naatu’ choreographer Prem Rakshith on RRR song winning Golden Globe: ‘As an…
NEWS
‘Mera Bharat Mahan,’ says SS Rajamouli at 28th Critics Choice Awards
NEWS
‘I don’t intend to see films which glorify murderers,’ says Tushar Gandhi on…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW