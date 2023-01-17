RRR star Jr NTR meets top Marvel Studios executive at Golden Globes after-party

Meanwhile, days after winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, veteran composer MM Keeravaani received yet another trophy for Best Original Score for RRR at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on January 14.

N. T. Rama Rao Jr (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Telugu-language Indian film RRR (2022), S.S. Rajamouli’s saga about two Indian revolutionary heroes, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju who join forces against British colonial rule, has become a global success. The popularity of the film has made its leading actors – Ram Charan and Jr. NTR – global stars.

Jr. NTR, who is a force to reckon with in Telugu cinema, recently revealed how big a fan he is of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also expressed his desire to be a part of it. Well, it seems the actor might be somewhat closer to actually fulfilling his dream.

Well, NTR recently met Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso, all thanks to Variety journalist Marc Malkin who introduced the two. He also wrote about the same in a Variety article. “I introduced NTR Jr to top Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso at Billboard’s official Golden Globes after-party on January 10. The two chatted for only a moment, but let’s hope this is the start of something big,” he wrote.

Not just Jr NT, but his co-star from RRR, Ram Charan, also expressed his desire to be a part of an MCU project in the future. “Absolutely, Captain America! Why not? We also have amazing superheroes in India. Why not invite one of our superheroes to come here?” the actor told Variety.

He shared the evening with the likes of Cate Blanchett and Bill Nighy, who won in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories for the films Tar and Living respectively.

