Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 01, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

Entertainment

RRR release postponed again due to rise in Covid-19 cases

RRR Poster (Photo credit: Ram Charan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

RRR, one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2022, has been postponed once again amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country and concerns over the new Omicron variant.

The film, directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Entertainments, was due on January 7, 2022. It stars Ram Charan and Jr N T Rama Rao in lead roles.

The news of RRR being delayed comes just six days ahead of its release in theatres and before the grand promotional activities being carried out across the country. The decision to defer the release date was announced on the official Twitter account of RRR.

“Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love,” the tweet read.

In an accompanying statement, the makers said they are “forced” to not release the movie as theatres are being shut in many states across the country. “In spite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promise to bring back the Glory of Indian Cinema and at the right time, WE WILL,” it added.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority ordered the closure of cinema halls and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

Whereas in Maharashtra, the state government last week issued new guidelines, ordering cinema halls to operate at 50 per cent capacity. RRR is the second movie to be delayed due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases across the country. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey was pulled from its scheduled release date of December 31.

The release date of RRR has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Kumram Bheem (NTR Jr). Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

India reported 22,775 new Covid-19 cases and logged 161 fresh Omicron infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Mohanlal goes bald in first look of Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma set to sign two theatrical releases and one streaming project
Entertainment
Kirti Kulhari: I choose projects that help me grow
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the second schedule of Vikram Vedha in Lucknow
Entertainment
Irrfan Khan’s Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, Sanjay Mishra’s Turtle and Waah Zindagi to premiere…
Entertainment
A wholesome slate of films for Katrina Kaif in 2022
Entertainment
Haseen Dillruba beats Sooryavanshi, Mimi, and Dhamaka to become the most-watched Hindi film…
Entertainment
Twinkle Khanna pays tribute to Rajesh Khanna on 79th birth anniversary
Entertainment
Saare Jahan Se Achcha will definitely be made, confirms producer Siddharth Roy Kapur
Entertainment
Tamannaah among the top ten most popular actors on streaming platforms in India
Entertainment
Subhash Ghai’s 36 Farmhouse to premiere on ZEE5
Entertainment
Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari’s Human to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in January
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
RRR release postponed again due to rise in Covid-19 cases
Mohanlal goes bald in first look of Barroz: Guardian of…
UK plans visa deal to lure India into trade negotiations
KL Rahul to lead India in South Africa ODI series
Vinod Kannan takes over as CEO at Vistara
Pietersen proposes Hundred-like red-ball tournament to ‘save’ Test cricket in…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE