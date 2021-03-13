RRR: Alia Bhatt’s first look from the film to be out on 15th March

By Murtuza Iqbal







Alia Bhatt has some interesting projects in her kitty right now and one of them is SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film, which also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn, is one of the most awaited films of the year.

On 15th March 2021, Alia will celebrate her 28th birthday, and the makers of RRR are all set to unveil the actress’ first look from the film.

The official Instagram handle of the movie posted, "Meet our #Sita in all her glory. ✨ First look of @aliaabhatt will be revealed on March 15, 11 AM. #RRRMovie #RRR."







Alia plays the role of a girl named Sita, and reportedly the actress has an extended cameo in the film. She had started shooting for the film in December 2020.

When Alia had joined the team, the makers had posted, "A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @aliaabhatt on to the sets of #RRRMovie! 🌟❤️#AliaBhatt #RRR."





RRR is a Telugu movie but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. It is touted as one of the biggest pan-India films of the year.

Talking about other films of Alia, the actress has movies like Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. She was also supposed to star in Karan Johar's Takht, but the film has been delayed. Reportedly, Karan will be first directing a love story starring Ranveer and Alia, but the movie is not yet officially announced.






