  • Friday, September 10, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 442,009
Total Cases 33,174,954
Today's Fatalities 260
Today's Cases 34,973
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Royal family supports BLM movement, senior aide says

FILE PHOTO: People hold up placards as they take part in the inaugural Million People March march from Notting Hill to Hyde Park in London on August 30, 2020, to put pressure on the UK Government into changing the “UK’s institutional and systemic racism”. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITAIN’s Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, a senior representative of Buckingham Palace told Channel 4 News in an interview.

Ken Olisa, the first Black Lord-Lieutenant of London, told the channel he had discussed the topic of racism with the royals in the aftermath of protests triggered in the US following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed in May 2020 when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. His death galvanised a protest movement against the unjust deaths of Black people at the hands of law enforcement.

According to the news channel’s press release, when Olisa was asked if the palace supported BLM, he said: “The answer is easily yes”.

“(Race) it’s a hot conversation topic. The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers.”

In March, the royal family had come under fire after Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused the family of racism.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said her son Archie had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family “about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

Later, in a statement from the queen, the palace said issues of race were concerning and would be treated very seriously, but pointedly stated “some recollections may vary”.

The Palace had said it was a family matter that should be dealt with privately. Prince William then denied that Britain’s royals were racist.

The full interview with Olisa will be aired by Channel 4 News on Friday (10) at 7 pm.

(Reuters)

