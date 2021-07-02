Royal Astronomical Society staff win Arthurs

Sheila and Aine receiving their awards. (Image: RAS)

By: SattwikBiswal

ROYAL ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY’S (RAS) Dr Sheila Kanani (outreach and diversity officer) and Aine O’Brien (diversity officer) have both won the Sir Arthur Clarke Awards popularly known as Arthurs – for their outstanding work in outreach.

Dr Kanani won the Space Achievement Award for Education and Outreach, and she was nominated for the award for her continued outreach work in space and astronomy both before and during the pandemic.

Aine was the winner of the Space Achievement Student Award, and won a nomination for co-creating the national ExoMars outreach programme ‘Roving with Rosalind’, establishing and leading the RAS’s Early Career Network in 2020 and the Diversity team for the UK students for the Exploration and Development of Space in 2018.

Sheila and Aine have been connected throughout their time in the space industry, meeting at Space School UK at the University of Leicester in 2008. Aine won a scholarship to attend Space Summer School, at which Sheila was her group mentor.

RAS president Professor Emma Bunce said: “Many congratulations to our team members Sheila and Aine on their Sir Arthur Clarke Awards. It is always a great pleasure to see our own team recognised within the space industry, and for such excellent work in outreach and engagement. Well done!”