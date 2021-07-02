Website Logo
  • Friday, July 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360

News

Royal Astronomical Society staff win Arthurs

Sheila and Aine receiving their awards. (Image: RAS)

By: SattwikBiswal

ROYAL ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY’S (RAS) Dr Sheila Kanani (outreach and diversity officer) and Aine O’Brien (diversity officer) have both won the Sir Arthur Clarke Awards popularly known as Arthurs – for their outstanding work in outreach.

Dr Kanani won the Space Achievement Award for Education and Outreach, and she was nominated for the award for her continued outreach work in space and astronomy both before and during the pandemic.

Aine was the winner of the Space Achievement Student Award, and won a nomination for co-creating the national ExoMars outreach programme ‘Roving with Rosalind’, establishing and leading the RAS’s Early Career Network in 2020 and the Diversity team for the UK students for the Exploration and Development of Space in 2018.

Sheila and Aine have been connected throughout their time in the space industry, meeting at Space School UK at the University of Leicester in 2008. Aine won a scholarship to attend Space Summer School, at which Sheila was her group mentor.

RAS president Professor Emma Bunce said: “Many congratulations to our team members Sheila and Aine on their Sir Arthur Clarke Awards. It is always a great pleasure to see our own team recognised within the space industry, and for such excellent work in outreach and engagement. Well done!”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India, Bangladesh face new narco-terrorism threat
News
Severe heatwave in Delhi as temperature hits a nine-year high
UK
Tribunal urged to consider ‘statelessness’ issue of Rochdale sex offenders
UK
Covid restrictions will be removed on July 19 but may come back for next five…
PAKISTAN
Former Pakistan president Zardari admitted to hospital
PAKISTAN
US includes Pakistan in ‘child soldier recruiter’ list
News
England doctors may take industrial action over pay hike
PAKISTAN
Pakistan sends India list of 609 Indian prisoners
UK
Brothers plead ‘not guilty’ in Goldman Sachs insider trading case
HEADLINE STORY
Johnson: India AstraZeneca vaccines will not be a problem in EU
UK
Career in the UK for international graduates as new immigration route opens
PAKISTAN
Pakistan accepts ‘Chinese version’ of treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Jabeur overcomes nerves to beat former champion Muguruza
ED summons Yami Gautam in FEMA case
Irrfan Khan’s unreleased film Dubai Return to release on YouTube…
Priyanka Chopra named global ambassador for Max Factor
Madhuri Dixit to star in Amazon Prime Video’s Mere Paas…
Jimmy Sheirgill on unprecedented growth of streaming media platforms amid…