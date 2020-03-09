Rohit Shetty on creating his own cop-universe

There is no denying the fact that when it comes to making out-and-out commercial entertainers, nobody can hold a candle to hit machine, Rohit Shetty. Ever since making his directorial debut with Zameen (2003), he has been delivering one successful commercial film after another. Many of his movies may not impress critics, but they do manage to enthral audiences from all walks of life and garner huge collections at the ticket window.

Shetty is currently in news for his next directorial Sooryavanshi. He has interwoven the worlds of Singham (2011), Simmba (2019) and his next Sooryavanshi, creating a cop-universe. The filmmaker says that commercial films are dying as many people are scared to make them.

When asked how did he manage to create the universe, Rohit Shetty told a newswire, “It just happened. You have to take risk and create something new. Commercial films are dying. There are very few filmmakers who are making commercial films. Many people are scared to make commercial films. We need to bring something new every time when you make a commercial film.”

Referring to his previous blockbuster Simmba, the filmmaker said, “When we did Simmba, we had this thought that let’s bring Singham and Sooryavanshi in it and create a start of making our universe. We were scared that if Simmba goes wrong then the brand which I am making with Singham will go wrong. It was risky but we took it and here we are. The audience created the universe.”

Sooryavanshi features superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead role, with Katrina Kaif playing his love interest. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba respectively.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the marquee on March 24.