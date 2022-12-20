Rohit Saraf’s latest social media post hints at a collaboration with Never Have I Ever fame Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Fans have already expressed their enthusiasm, and numerous rumours about this prospective duo have begun.

Photo credit: Rohit Sarag/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular actor Rohit Saraf has been delivering some fantastic performances lately. The actor was recently seen alongside superstar Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha (2022) where his performance received a positive response from critics and audiences alike. After such a promising performance, he recently dropped an exciting post for his fans on social media.

The post that has now taken the internet by storm features Saraf and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Yes, you read that absolutely right! Mismatched fame Rohit Saraf and Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in one frame.

This is a collaboration we never knew we wanted.

Rohit Saraf has caused a stir on social media with his latest post and we can’t wait for more details to be out.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmWX6CwKNTm/?igshid=YTY2NzY3YTc%3DSaraf captioned his social media post saying, “Ain’t nobody like my Devi girl

Can’t wait to show the world what’s been developing.”

The post shows a still from Never Have I Ever series with Rohit’s face in it and this has made everyone globally excited.

Our hearts skipped a beat when we saw Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli together, and Rishi has evolved into every girl’s ideal partner.

On the other hand, Maitreyi is a whole bundle of a nerdy, seductive, and cute girl who is every guy’s fantasy come true. We are prepared to break our hearts when these two incredibly perfect people share the screen. We eagerly forward to learning more about this intriguing idea.

Fans have already expressed their enthusiasm, and numerous rumours about this prospective duo have begun.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.