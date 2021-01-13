Rohit Saraf on the success of his recent release Ludo - EasternEye
Trending Now

Rohit Saraf on the success of his recent release Ludo


Rohit Saraf (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
Rohit Saraf (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



Known for helming a number of memorable films such as Murder (2004), Gangster (2007), and Barfi (2012), Anurag Basu is a filmmaker that is on the wish list of every Indian actor. Rohit Saraf fulfilled his dream of working with him quite early in his career. The young actor played a beautifully written character in Basu’s directorial offering Ludo (2020), which recently premiered on Netflix.

Also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maaney, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles, Ludo did not only garner great reviews from critics but also appealed to all segments of the audience.

Talking about how the success of the film has changed things for him, Saraf tells a publication, “I recently stepped out to watch one of Akarsh Khurana’s plays and some people came up to me and said ‘We liked the way you played Rahul, we loved your honesty’. You look for such motivating assurances that make you confident about your craft,” says the actor who made his silver screen debut with Gauri Shinde’s acclaimed film Dear Zindagi (2016).



When asked about Ludo premiering on streaming media, skipping theatrical release, Saraf says, “In such times, the web made more sense as the film released in 190 countries to a massive audience across the globe. The 70 mm charm is undeniable, but people are enjoying OTT. It is about content reaching the audience.”

The debate around the topic of nepotism in Bollywood is never passe. Asked Saraf about his journey in showbiz without any godfather and he says, “I do not want to disregard any of the struggles others faced, but mine were different. I also gave auditions that never materialised not necessarily because I am an outsider, but things did not work out at many levels.”

Rohit Saraf will next be seen in Tamil film Enge Andha Vaan.










Most Popular

Films that failed to impress us in 2020

Dimple Kapadia to play a RAW officer in Pathan?

RRR actor Ram Charan tests positive for Covid-19

UK court denies release of substantial funds for Mallya’s legal fees

French firm to start clinical trials of Covid vaccine candidate at four sites in England



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×