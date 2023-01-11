Rock like a homemade hurricane

How British singer Maya Lakhani launched a music career from her bedroom

Maya Lakhani

By: ASJAD NAZIR

SPARKLING new music star Maya Lakhani emerged during the dark days of lockdown and has been shining brightly ever since then.

Having played in bands since the age of 12, the British Indian rock artist had always wanted to release solo music, and used the time indoors during the pandemic to make it happen.

She learned how to write, record, produce and release music from her bedroom, which included performing all the guitars and vocals herself.

She followed up her critically acclaimed 2020 debut single The Line with superb songs Walk Alone and Nightfall, along with taking her music onto the live scene. One of the very few British rock artists kicks off 2023 with new track Torn In Two, which is perhaps her best yet, and adds to her unique brand of stylish, self-produced bedroom music.

Eastern Eye caught up with the exciting talent blazing her own trail to talk about her new song, rock hero, how she launched a music career from her bedroom, future hopes, and advice for other independent artists.

How do you reflect on your journey in music up until now?

I’m proud of my music journey so far and what I’ve achieved. When I started creating and releasing music in 2020, my sole focus was to make something I loved and prove to myself that I could do it. So, it has been amazing to see my music being listened to and enjoyed by others too. I’m thankful for the incredible support. It’s really empowering to know that this has all come from something I started and created on my own. It makes me excited for the future.

What drew you towards rock music?

I started listening to rock music as a 10-year-old. I heard The Zephyr Song by Red Hot Chili Peppers for the first time, and completely fell in love with the genre. I love the rawness, creativity, and heavy guitars of rock music. At school, I found other girls who loved this kind of music, and we decided to form our own rock band.

How are you able to create such great music from your bedroom?

It was always important to me that my music was of a high quality, and that listeners wouldn’t be able to tell that it was recorded in my bedroom. During the pandemic, I spent a lot of time doing online courses and studying how I could create a polished sound from home. It’s great because I can spend as much time as I like learning and finessing my music in my bedroom.

Tell us a little more about your latest song Torn In Two?

I started working on this track in 2021 and kept coming back to it as I knew it was meant to be heard. It has a fierce and energetic rock feel. The song is about feeling continually conflicted about a person in your life and questioning whether forgiveness is the best route.

How does this compare to other songs you have released?

I think it fits nicely into my existing body of work. It has a dark alternative rock sound to it, which is very much my style. I’m really proud of how this song sounds. I think I’m learning and progressing with each release.

Who are you hoping will connect with this track?

There is quite a lot of emotion in this song which is expressed through the lyrics and vocals – themes of forgiveness and not knowing whether that’s the right decision. I feel like a lot of people could relate to this, so I hope they are able to connect with the song in this way.

What is the plan for 2023?

My goal for 2023 is to release an EP of new music. I would love to release it on vinyl for the first time. I am also planning to play lots more live shows, featuring new music that I make this year.

What has it been like taking your music on the live circuit?

It’s been incredible. My songs are created in my bedroom on my own, so I had never actually heard them in a live setting. Getting a band together to play the songs live was an amazing feeling. To take the songs from my bedroom to the stage felt like such an achievement, and I can’t wait to play more live shows in 2023.

Who is your rock hero?

My rock hero is PJ Harvey. When I was a teenager, I remember seeing a video of her playing live on stage at a festival. It was just her and her electric guitar on stage and it was incredible. She looked and sounded so powerful. I was so inspired and envisioned myself doing this.

What music is on your personal playlist?

I really love listening to powerful women in music and rock. Artists like Lana Del Rey, Stevie Nicks, Garbage, and PJ Harvey are always on my playlist.

What advice would you give other independent artists?

I believe that the most important thing is to create music you love, first and foremost. But always know that if you love it, there will be other people who will love it too. There are so many supportive people in the new music scene who want to hear you, so go for it.

What inspires you musically?

I love going to see live music. I find it so powerful seeing emerging artists as well as world-famous bands, perform live on stage. Whenever I go to a gig, I am always so inspired to create.

Why should we pick up your new song?

I think Torn In Two is an exciting sounding song which has been created in a unique way. As an Indian woman in rock, it feels extra important to be visible within the scene. Representation is important and telling our individual stories is essential too.

www.mayalakhani.co.uk