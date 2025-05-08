Skip to content
Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV, first American to lead Catholic Church

Aged 69 and originally from Chicago, Leo XIV spent most of his clerical life as a missionary in Peru. He was appointed cardinal only in 2023.

Robert Prevost

Newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8. (Photo: Getty Images)

May 08, 2025
WHITE SMOKE rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, signalling that cardinals have elected a new leader for the Catholic Church. US Cardinal Robert Prevost was chosen in a surprise decision and has taken the name Leo XIV, becoming the first American pope.

Thousands gathered in St Peter's Square cheered as the smoke appeared and bells rang, confirming the Church has chosen its 267th pope. Pope Leo appeared on the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica around 70 minutes later, making his first public appearance.

French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti made the announcement with the Latin words "Habemus Papam" ("We have a pope") before introducing Pope Leo to the public.

Aged 69 and originally from Chicago, Leo XIV spent most of his clerical life as a missionary in Peru. He was appointed cardinal only in 2023. He has made few public statements and rarely speaks to the media.

He succeeds Pope Francis, who died last month after serving 12 years as the first Latin American pope. Francis focused on reform and openness, encouraging debate on topics such as women’s ordination and inclusion of LGBT Catholics.

The new pope will be introduced in Latin, followed by his first address and papal blessing. He is expected to take on significant challenges, including global conflicts, fallout from the Church’s sexual abuse crisis, and Vatican financial issues.

Voting process and background

A total of 133 cardinal electors from five continents began voting on Wednesday afternoon in the largest conclave ever held. Their only means of communicating progress was through smoke signals from the Sistine Chapel — black for no decision, white for a successful election.

Two rounds of black smoke were seen before white smoke emerged around 6pm (1600 GMT) on Thursday.

Following tradition, the newly elected pope entered the Room of Tears to prepare, then returned to the Sistine Chapel for the cardinals’ pledge of obedience. He then stepped onto the balcony for the official announcement and delivered his first “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the City and the World”) blessing.

Debates over Church direction

Ahead of the conclave, cardinals were divided between those seeking continuity with Pope Francis’s reformist approach and others who wanted to return to traditional practices. Francis appointed 80 percent of the voting cardinals, but that did not guarantee a like-minded successor.

The conclave was the most international to date, with cardinals from 70 countries. Before voting began, Dean Giovanni Battista Re urged the electors to choose someone who could maintain unity and guide the Church through a complex historical moment.

The Church continues to face declining priest numbers and falling attendance in the West.

The papal inauguration typically occurs within a week of the election. It includes a mass attended by political and religious leaders from around the world. Pope Leo is expected to tour St Peter’s Square in the popemobile and deliver a homily outlining his plans.

Keir-Starmer-Getty

'Our India trade deal ... is good for British jobs. The criticism on the double taxation is incoherent nonsense,' Starmer said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Starmer rejects claims of favouring Indian workers in trade deal

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Wednesday dismissed criticism that the government had sold out British workers by offering tax exemptions to some Indian workers as part of the new free trade agreement with India. He called the claims “incoherent nonsense”.

The trade deal, announced on Tuesday, includes tariff reductions on British imports to India and allows some short-term Indian workers to be exempt from paying into Britain’s social security system for up to three years. The exemption is part of the Double Contributions Convention (DCC) and also applies to British workers in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sunak-Getty

Sunak had earlier condemned the attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 people. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sunak says India justified in striking terror infrastructure

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak said India was justified in striking terrorist infrastructure following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor in Pakistan. His statement came hours after India launched strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from a land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists,” Sunak posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Keep ReadingShow less
india pakistan conflict British parliament appeals

A family looks at the remains of their destroyed house following cross-border shelling between Pakistani and Indian forces in Salamabad uri village at the Line of Control (LoC).

BASIT ZARGAR/Middle east images/AFP via Getty Images

India-Pakistan conflict: British parliament appeals for de-escalation

THE rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistani Kashmir were debated at length in the British Parliament. Members across parties appealed for UK efforts to aid de-escalation in the region.

India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday (7), hitting nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan's Punjab province in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack terror attack that killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Keep ReadingShow less
Muridke-strike-Reuters

Rescue workers cordon off a structure at the administration block of the Government Health and Education complex, damaged after it was hit by an Indian strike, in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan May 7, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Cross-border violence leaves several dead in India-Pakistan clash

INDIAN and Pakistani soldiers exchanged fire across the Kashmir border overnight, India said on Thursday, following deadly strikes and shelling a day earlier.

The violence came after India launched missile strikes on Wednesday morning, which it described as a response to an earlier attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country would retaliate.

Keep ReadingShow less
FTA ‘will elevate India to be Britain’s most trusted partner’

Sir Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi during their meeting in November 2024

FTA ‘will elevate India to be Britain’s most trusted partner’

WHAT does the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), welcomed on Tuesday (6) by the British and Indian prime ministers, Sir Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi, mean for Eastern Eye readers?

The FTA certainly opens up many more opportunities for British Indian businessmen (and women).

Keep ReadingShow less
