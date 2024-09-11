  • Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Jenrick is Tory favourite as Patel and Stride lose support

In Tuesday’s (10) second round of voting, Robert Jenrick, a right-winger, maintained his lead. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

FOUR hopefuls remained in the race to become leader of the Conservatives on Tuesday (10), after former work and pensions minister Mel Stride was eliminated. Former home secretary Priti Patel was knocked out in the first round of voting last week. The contest to replace former prime minister Rishi Sunak as leader will continue until November 2.

In Tuesday’s (10) second round of voting, Robert Jenrick, a right-winger who resigned as immigration minister over concerns that the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was not tough enough, maintained his lead. Jenrick secured 33 votes, while former trade minister Kemi Badenoch came in second with 28 votes. Former security minister Tom Tugendhat and former home secretary and foreign minister James Cleverly each received 21 votes. Stride was eliminated after receiving 16 votes.

After 14 years in power, the Conservatives saw their parliamentary numbers drop to 121 seats in July’s election, down from more than 360 in 2019. The reduced number of MPs, combined with the final vote coming from Conservative members—whose numbers are not disclosed by the party—makes predicting the winner challenging.

Whoever becomes Conservative leader will face the task of repairing the damage inflicted over the past eight years, marked by chaos, scandal, and deep divisions over Brexit. Since former prime minister David Cameron resigned after losing the 2016 Brexit vote, the Conservatives have had four leaders, three of whom were ousted by their own MPs.

All remaining candidates have pledged to unite the party and return it to its conservative roots of small government, low taxes, and personal freedoms. However, they differ on how to address immigration, an increasingly important issue as public services are strained.

Jenrick advocates for setting a cap on legal migration in the tens of thousands and for detaining and removing illegal migrants within days. He also supports Britain leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), a treaty signed by nearly every European nation.

In contrast, Badenoch has refrained from proposing a cap on immigration numbers or exiting the ECHR. She argues that the immigration system is broken and insists that if the Conservatives win back power at the next election, they must first address the issue of civil servants or officials who are “squeamish” about deporting people.

Related Stories
News

Rahul Gandhi criticises Modi’s handling of China
News

Harris goes on the offensive against Trump in presidential debate
News

Indian American among first private spacewalk crew
Sports

British Asian teen completes historic solo English Channel swim
News

Trump vs Harris: Crucial debate battle looms
News

2 Pakistanis convicted of incitement to kill Dutch politician Wilders
News

Catherine, Princess of Wales, reveals she has finished chemotherapy
HEADLINE STORY

Nissanka guides Sri Lanka to first Test win in England in a decade
News

Faith leaders weigh in on ethics and impact of assisted dying bill
News

Who is Yaser Jabbar? The surgeon at the heart of the GOSH controversy
News

50 Labour MPs may rebel over winter fuel allowance cut: Report
News

Unions demand action from Labour to fix public services
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Robert Jenrick Jenrick is Tory favourite as Patel and Stride lose support
Harry Kane Kane marks 100th cap with double as England defeat Finland
Thousands of steel and oil refinery jobs at risk in…
Study links abdominal fat to widespread chronic pain in women
Samsung India strike Samsung India workers to continue strike until demands are met
Rahul Gandhi criticises Modi’s handling of China