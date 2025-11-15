Skip to content
Robbie Williams says weight-loss jabs are harming his eyesight as vision worsens

Urges fans to research side effects before using weight-loss drugs

he 51-year-old, who has been using Mounjaro, believes the jab may be behind the sudden decline

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 15, 2025
Highlights

  • Singer links rapidly deteriorating eyesight to Mounjaro injections
  • Says he struggles to see faces while performing live
  • Urges fans to research side effects before using weight-loss drugs
  • Notes the injections have eased long-standing mental health pressures

Robbie Williams voices concern over eyesight decline

Robbie Williams fears his weight-loss injections are damaging his vision, saying his eyesight has grown increasingly blurry in recent months. The 51-year-old, who has been using Mounjaro, believes the jab may be behind the sudden decline and wants others to be aware of possible side effects.

He told The Sun he first noticed something was wrong while watching an American football game, when the players appeared “just shapes on the field”. An optician later prescribed new glasses, but Williams said he hadn’t initially linked the problem to the injections.

Impact felt on tour

The former Take That star said the issue has become more apparent while performing. During his regular moment in She’s The One, where he sings directly to an audience member, he admitted he can barely make out the person in front of him.

“They’re having this incredible moment,” he said, “and little do they know I can’t see them.”

Williams described himself as an early adopter of weight-loss jabs but now believes they may be worsening his eyesight, insisting the changes feel too sudden to be attributed to age.

Balancing benefits and worries

Despite his concerns, Williams said the medication has eased long-standing mental health struggles, describing the effect as “transformative”. He has also reshaped his routine with daily workouts, stretching and strength training.

His experience comes as a US study suggests a possible link between Semaglutide-based drugs and a rare optic nerve condition that can cause blindness. While researchers remain divided, hundreds of vision-related reports have been recorded in the UK.

Weight loss and past comments

Williams has previously spoken about losing weight on the injections, dropping from 13st 13lb to 12st 1lb. He has also been candid about how his weight affects his wellbeing, saying his inner critic becomes “maddening” when he gains weight.

Mounjaro, along with drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, is used to treat diabetes and manage obesity by mimicking GLP-1, a hormone that controls appetite and fullness.

