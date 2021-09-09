Robbie Fowler leaves East Bengal after one season

Robbie Fowler (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ROBBIE FOWLER has parted ways as head coach of East Bengal by mutual consent after being in charge for less than a year of the Indian Super League club.

The former Liverpool and England forward was appointed on a two-year contract by the club last October, with East Bengal making a ninth-placed finish and won three of their 20 matches in the league.

A club statement said: “SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach’s contract.

“Alongside his assistant Tony Grant, he took charge of the team in a very challenging period of transition and managed to overcome significant odds to bring the fans some moments of joy in the club’s first-ever season in the Indian Super League.”

Meanwhile, East Bengal have confirmed former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel Diaz as Fowler’s replacement.

Before joining East Bengal, 46-year-old Fowler had been in charge of Australian side Brisbane Roar.