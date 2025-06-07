Ritika Jatin Ahuja drives change with India’s first all-women supercar club

In an industry long considered the domain of men and machines, Ritika Jatin Ahuja is rewriting the rules – at full throttle.

As the founder of Queen’s Drive Club, India’s first all-women supercar collective, Ahuja is on a mission to change how females are seen in the automotive world.

What began as a personal love for driving has blossomed into a nationwide movement, connecting women who share a passion for power, performance and the open road. She is also the chief operating officer of Big Boy Toyz, a leading pre-owned luxury car brand in India, founded by her husband Jatin Ahuja.

Having carved a bold path that merges business acumen with a powerful vision, Ahuja is proof that there is plenty of room for women – both behind the wheel of a Lamborghini and in leadership.

The inspiring motoring enthusiast spoke to Eastern Eye about female empowerment, the world of supercars, her groundbreaking club, and advice for women aiming to thrive in male-dominated fields.

What made you want to launch an all-women supercar club?

When Jatin and his friends went for drives, they were always happy for me to join, but I wanted more women to share that experience. I started looking for female car enthusiasts, and Queen’s Drive Club was born. Today, we are India’s first and largest all-women supercar club.

Tell us about the club.

Queen’s Drive Club is about uplifting and empowering women. It breaks stereotypes around women and driving. We have built a community of women with shared interests and a desire to connect. With committed members, the club continues to grow.

What challenges did you face in establishing yourself in the supercar world?

One of the biggest challenges was entering a male-dominated industry where women were often overlooked. I overcame this by proving my capabilities and creating spaces for women to support each other. Queen’s Drive Club was born out of that need – a platform for women to express their passion for cars without judgement. Balancing a family business while creating my own identity was also difficult, but perseverance and focus helped me navigate it.

How has the perception of women in the automotive space changed since you began?

I see more women taking the wheel and participating confidently. It has been a long-time dream of mine to launch an initiative through the club to help women learn driving and eventually find employment as drivers. I have a friend who once hesitated to drive, thinking it would only mean chauffeuring the family. I helped her see the freedom driving offers – now, she is a huge car enthusiast.

How else is your platform empowering women?

Queen’s Drive Club has become a motivational space. People see us enjoying our drives and want to join. When women support each other, there’s no stopping us. We come from different walks of life, and our shared experiences create a beautiful synergy. The club has inspired many women to learn how to drive, creating a ripple effect.

As a mother of two, how do you manage a work–family balance?

I am very organised. I do not let my schedule overwhelm me and make sure to maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life. Even when work gets hectic, I always spend time with my children. Fortunately, Jatin is a very hands-on father, so we have a rhythm – one of us is always available. Weekends are strictly reserved for family.

What advice would you give to young women pursuing unconventional or challenging careers?

Dreams are important, but nothing happens until you take that first step. My advice to young women is to strive for independence – especially financial independence. Do not wait for someone to drive you or pay your way. Take control and create your own path.

What advice would you give women trying to succeed in male-dominated industries?

Stand your ground and communicate your boundaries. Be excellent at what you do – your work will speak for itself. There is nothing women cannot achieve. So many women have led by example, showing that nothing is impossible.

Which supercar best represents your personality?

I would say the Range Rover SVR – it is the perfect “mum car” with the right mix of power, performance, space and comfort. It is safe and dependable, which reflects how I like to manage both family and work. But when I am not with the kids, I enjoy the thrill of the Lamborghini Urus – bold, edgy and high-performing, just like my ambitious side.

Do you have a life mantra?

My mother, despite being incredibly studious and talented, did not have the freedom that many women enjoy today. Yet, she stood by me like a rock. Her support taught me to be fearless. My guiding mantra has always been: Everything can be achieved if you are willing to try. That mindset has helped me overcome every challenge.

You have ambitious goals for Big Boy Toyz and Queen’s Drive Club – what inspires you?

I am inspired by anyone who dares to dream and takes the steps to pursue it – whether that is my husband, my mother or everyday women breaking norms. But above all, I believe in self-inspiration. I am proud of what I have accomplished, and knowing I have made a difference keeps me moving forward.

Instagram: @ritika_jatin_ahuja & @queensdriveclub