Rithvik Dhanjani opens up about breakup with Asha Negi

Rithvik Dhanjani (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi were popular as the power couple of the Indian television industry before the two decided to call it quits in May 2020. The couple met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta in 2011 and dated for almost 9 years before splitting.

After keeping mum about his break-up for more than a year now, Rithvik Dhanjani has finally opened up about parting ways with his long-term girlfriend. “I cannot begin to thank my stars enough, not just for that relationship and not just for Asha being a part of my life but for each and every human being that loves the both of us together. Till date, I still have people asking me about the times we spent on Pavitra Rishta together, the actor told a media outlet.

He went on to add, “My love is celebrated, and it still has wings. I am in a great place; she is in a beautiful place. I wish the best for her. I think those 9-10 years of my life were the best thing that has ever happened to me, it really made me who I am, and she really helped me become so much better of a human being. I cannot thank her enough. It’s been a beautiful union up until the time it was. We now probably have different ways and journeys. And that’s all that I live by every day.”

Rithvik Dhanjani can be currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s streaming show Cartel. Also featuring Supriya Pathak, Tanuj Virwani, Jitendra Joshi, Gaurav Sharma, Monica Dogra, Pranati Rai Prakash, and Aditi Vasudev in important roles, the show premiered on August 20 on ALTBalaji.

