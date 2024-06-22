  • Saturday, June 22, 2024
Riteish Deshmukh’s debut series ‘Pill’ to premiere on JioCinema

The series is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies.

Riteish Deshmukh in Pill

By: Mohnish Singh

Pill, an upcoming series that marks the series debut of actor Riteish Deshmukh, will premiere on JioCinema on July 12, the streaming service announced on Saturday.

The show is created by Raj Kumar Gupta, best known for directing critically acclaimed movies such as Aamir, No One Killed Jessica, and Raid.

“What’s your medicine really made of? Pill, streaming 12 July onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium,” read the post on the official Instagram page of JioCinema.

According to the makers, Pill presents a riveting tale of good versus evil through a whistleblower’s earnest fight against the dark and corrupt world of the pharmaceutical industry.

The series is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies.

