Website Logo
  • Friday, December 01, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Sunak’s £1.6 billion pledge aims to regain climate narrative

The prime minister in Dubai for COP28 Leaders’ Day, will try to restore Britain’s reputation as a leader in tackling climate change

“The world made ambitious pledges at previous COP summits to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. But the time for pledges is now over – this is the era for action,” Sunak said in a statement – Image Credit: Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce a funding pledge of £1.6 billion ($2 billion) during the UN climate summit on Friday (1), as an effort to enhance his green credentials, following the alterations made to Britain’s measures aimed at achieving net zero, targets.

Sunak, in Dubai for COP28 Leaders’ Day, will try to restore Britain’s reputation as a leader in tackling climate change by committing to spend the most new money on projects in Africa and Asia to tackle deforestation and energy innovation.

But he will also underline Britain’s “pragmatic” approach to climate change, a description he has stuck with since he was criticised by environmental campaigners for delaying a ban on sales of new petrol cars, easing the transition to heat pumps and granting new North Sea drilling licences.

Running way behind the opposition Labour Party in the polls before a national election expected next year, Sunak’s team believes voters will only support measures to tackle climate change when, or if, they are affordable.

“The world made ambitious pledges at previous COP summits to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. But the time for pledges is now over – this is the era for action,” Sunak said in a statement.

“The transition to net zero should make us all safer and better off. It must benefit, not burden ordinary families. The UK has led the way in taking pragmatic, long-term decisions at home.”

The funding, which will be announced during the two-week summit, includes up to £500 million  to tackle the causes of deforestation, 316 million for energy innovation projects around the world and up to 60 million for loss and damage.

King Charles, a long-time environmental campaigner, will give the opening address to the summit, calling on world leaders to acknowledge the repeated warning signs of the impact of climate change and take “genuine transformational action.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Arthanayake raises mental health concerns amidst white colleague dominance
News
Covid Inquiry: Hancock regrets following scientists’ advice over his own instincts
INDIA
Kissinger advocated strong ties with India during Modi’s leadership
News
Experts seek more funds to help south Asian pupils hit by Covid
INDIA
NASA partners with India for space station voyage training
News
Indian national charged with plotting to assassinate Sikh separatist in US
INDIA
“Every moment felt that death was standing nearby,” say rescued workers
ASIA
India to probe US concerns linking it to foiled Pannun murder plot
News
Indian student charged for killing family members in US triple murder case
ASIA
All 41 workers trapped inside India’s Himalayan tunnel for 17 days rescued
HEADLINE STORY
More empty promises on net migration undermine public trust
News
Khalistani activists heckle Indian ambassador during visit to US Gurdwara
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW