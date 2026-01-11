Rishabh Pant ruled out of New Zealand ODI series

INDIA wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against New Zealand after suffering an abdominal injury during a training session, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday (11) ahead of the first game in Vadodara.

The selection committee named Dhruv Jurel as Pant's replacement, the board said, adding he had already linked up with the Indian squad.

"Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant felt a sudden onset discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets during India’s practice session on Saturday afternoon at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara," the BCCI said in a statement.

"He was taken for MRI scans immediately and the BCCI Medical Team had a detailed discussion with an expert on his clinical and radiological findings.

"Pant has been diagnosed with a side strain (Oblique Muscle Tear) and is subsequently ruled out of the ODI Series."

After the ODI series ends on January 18, India and New Zealand will also play five T20 Internationals this month, before the start of the Twenty20 World Cup scheduled from February 7 to March 8 across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka.

In another development, India’s ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill has said he fully respects the selectors’ decision to leave him out of next month’s T20 World Cup and remains focused on performing whenever he gets the opportunity. Speaking in Vadodara, the 26-year-old said he believes his career is unfolding as it should.

“My belief is that I am right where I have to be, and whatever is written in my destiny, no one can take that from me,” Gill said, while adding that he is wishing the T20 side well and hopes they go on to win the World Cup.

Gill acknowledged that every player dreams of representing the country at a World Cup but stressed the importance of staying grounded and present. He said managing the mental side of the game was about keeping things simple and focusing on the immediate task rather than dwelling on what has passed or what lies ahead.

The New Zealand ODI series marks only Gill’s second assignment as India’s full-time captain in the 50-over format. His previous stint was disrupted by a neck injury that forced him to miss the latter part of the South Africa tour shortly after taking over the role. Gill admitted it was frustrating to watch from the sidelines after being named captain.

He also rejected the idea that senior players had opted for an “easier” format, saying no version of the game was easy and that winning ICC tournaments required resilience, persistence and determination.

Gill further revealed he has raised concerns with the BCCI about insufficient preparation time ahead of Test series, particularly when switching from white-ball to red-ball cricket. He said better planning was essential if India were to succeed consistently in Test matches around the world.

