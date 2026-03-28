Highlights

Rishab Shetty unfollows co-stars Rukmini Vasanth and Raj B Shetty on Instagram

Online chatter grows over possible rift, though no confirmation

Actor continues to follow producer Vijay Kiragandur

Kantara: Chapter 1 remains a major box office success

Shetty next set to appear in Jai Hanuman

Social media move triggers speculation

A subtle change on Instagram has placed Rishab Shetty back in the spotlight, with fans noticing that the actor-director is no longer following his Kantara: Chapter 1 co-stars Rukmini Vasanth and Raj B Shetty. The development quickly gained attention online, prompting questions about whether there is more behind the move.

Adding to the intrigue, users also pointed out that Hombale Films, the banner behind the Kantara franchise, does not feature on his following list. With no official statement from any of those involved, the situation remains speculative.

One detail tempers the narrative

Despite the unfollows, Shetty continues to follow Vijay Kiragandur, head of Hombale Films. This detail has led some to suggest that the development may not indicate a serious fallout, even as online discussion continues to build.

In the absence of clarity, much of the conversation has been driven by assumptions rather than confirmed developments.

Kantara: Chapter 1 sustains strong run

The social media buzz comes amid the continued success of Kantara: Chapter 1, which has performed strongly at the box office. The prequel expanded on the world introduced in Kantara, delving deeper into its cultural roots and ancestral conflicts.

Rishab Shetty once again took on dual responsibilities as actor and director, with the film featuring a supporting cast that included Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Ramitha Shailendra and Pramod Shetty. The film’s blend of storytelling, visuals and rooted themes resonated widely with audiences.

Looking forward, Shetty is set to appear in Jai Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma, as he continues to build on the momentum from the Kantara franchise.