Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rishab Shetty unfollows 'Kantara: Chapter 1' co-stars on Instagram leading to speculations

Online chatter grows over possible rift, though no confirmation

Rishab Shetty unfollows co-stars

With no official statement from any of those involved, the situation remains speculative

X/ dp_karthik
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Mar 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Rishab Shetty unfollows co-stars Rukmini Vasanth and Raj B Shetty on Instagram
  • Online chatter grows over possible rift, though no confirmation
  • Actor continues to follow producer Vijay Kiragandur
  • Kantara: Chapter 1 remains a major box office success
  • Shetty next set to appear in Jai Hanuman

Social media move triggers speculation

A subtle change on Instagram has placed Rishab Shetty back in the spotlight, with fans noticing that the actor-director is no longer following his Kantara: Chapter 1 co-stars Rukmini Vasanth and Raj B Shetty. The development quickly gained attention online, prompting questions about whether there is more behind the move.

Adding to the intrigue, users also pointed out that Hombale Films, the banner behind the Kantara franchise, does not feature on his following list. With no official statement from any of those involved, the situation remains speculative.

One detail tempers the narrative

Despite the unfollows, Shetty continues to follow Vijay Kiragandur, head of Hombale Films. This detail has led some to suggest that the development may not indicate a serious fallout, even as online discussion continues to build.

In the absence of clarity, much of the conversation has been driven by assumptions rather than confirmed developments.

Kantara: Chapter 1 sustains strong run

The social media buzz comes amid the continued success of Kantara: Chapter 1, which has performed strongly at the box office. The prequel expanded on the world introduced in Kantara, delving deeper into its cultural roots and ancestral conflicts.

Rishab Shetty once again took on dual responsibilities as actor and director, with the film featuring a supporting cast that included Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Ramitha Shailendra and Pramod Shetty. The film’s blend of storytelling, visuals and rooted themes resonated widely with audiences.

Looking forward, Shetty is set to appear in Jai Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma, as he continues to build on the momentum from the Kantara franchise.

social media rumours rishabh shetty

Related News

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war
Entertainment

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us