Rishab Shetty celebrates five years of ‘Bell Bottom’

Shetty has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel of Kantara: Chapter 1.

Rishab Shetty

By: Mohnish Singh

Rishab Shetty is one of the most visionary storytellers of Indian cinema. His directorial or acting projects enjoy a great fan following among the audience across India.

The multi-talented personality has always left the masses in awe of his work and craft and one of his widely acclaimed films Bell Bottom has clocked five years of its release.

The crime comedy film helmed by director Jayatheertha features Rishab Shetty in the role of a detective. The actor received unanimous praise for his performance.

The film released in the Kannada language but also received love and praise from the audience in the Hindi belt. Everyone praised the film Rishab Shetty’s performance.

On the fifth anniversary of Bell Bottom, Rishab Shetty took to his social media and jotted the caption which says, “Thank you for embracing the thrilling ride of Bellbottom and joining Divakar’s adventures! 🫶🏼🕵️‍♂️ #5YearsForBellbottom”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty who took the fans and the audience on the devotional ride with his film Kantara: A Legend, has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel of Kantara: Chapter 1.

