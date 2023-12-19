Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Rishab Shetty adopts government school

Kantara star Rishab Shetty has adopted a Kannada government school in his hometown Keradi in southern Karnataka.

According to a member of Shetty’s team, the actor-filmmaker lent his support to the school through the Rishab Shetty Foundation, which was launched earlier this year.

Shetty previously raised awareness about the plight of Kannada schools through his 2018 hit film Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu. The Kannada film won the National Award for Best Children’s Film.

Shetty has started preparing for Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, the prequel to his 2022 hit Kantara.

The new film will explore the reign of the Kadamba Dynasty, the ancient royal family of Karnataka.

