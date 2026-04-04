Indian-born Rini Sampath makes history as first south Asian on DC mayoral ballot

Highlights

First south Asian candidate to qualify for DC mayoral primary.

Moved to US aged seven, now campaigning on 'Fix the Basics' platform.

Primary scheduled for June 16, general election on November 3.

Rini Sampath has created history by becoming the first south Asian candidate to appear on the ballot for Washington DC's mayoral primary election.

The 31-year-old Democratic Party member, originally from Theni in Tamil Nadu, secured her position after gathering over 4,500 petition signatures.

"It's so meaningful to me to be the first south Asian person to make the ballot for DC Mayor," Sampath stated.

"I moved to the United States when I was seven years old in pursuit of the American dream, and I'm in this race to make sure that dream actually works for DC residents."

Having lived in Washington DC for more than a decade, Sampath has positioned herself as an outsider challenging established political figures.

Her campaign centres on the 'Fix the Basics' theme, promising practical solutions to everyday problems.

'We need someone new'

"I'm not a politician. I'm not backed by any special interest groups," Sampath explained. "I'm a federal contractor who spent my career improving government programmes and citizen services."

Her manifesto focuses on fundamental civic issues: filling potholes, addressing the Potomac wastewater spillage, reducing living costs, and improving emergency response times.

She has criticised what she describes as failed leadership, particularly highlighting recent snowstorms that left streets impassable and infrastructure failures.

"Why would you give a promotion to someone who has failed at the basic functions of their job?" she questioned, referencing current council members running for mayor.

Sampath credits her grandfather as her inspiration for public service and acknowledges her father's decision to relocate the family to America as shaping her perspective on opportunity.

The primary election takes place on June 16, followed by the general election on November 3.

She faces competitors including Janeese Lewis George, Kenyan McDuffie, and Gary Goodweather. Washington DC, dominated by Democrats since mayoral elections began in 1975, has never elected a Republican mayor.