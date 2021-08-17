Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 432,079
Total Cases 32,250,679
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 25,166
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 432,079
Total Cases 32,250,679
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 25,166

BANGLADESH

Rights watchdog calls for UN probe into ‘enforced disappearances’ in Bangladesh

Activists from the left parties shout slogans during a demonstration in Dhaka on March 1, 2021, following the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail months after his arrest. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

HUMAN Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday (16) called for a United Nations probe into alleged enforced disappearances of Bangladesh opposition activists, demanding sanctions on the officials found responsible.

The rights watchdog released a report identifying 86 political activists, businessmen and student members of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) who went missing over the past decade.

It said disappearances have become a “hallmark” of prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule since 2009, a tool for curtailing free speech and criticism.

“We want the UN and other international experts to launch an independent investigation, because it has become quite clear that the Bangladesh authorities are willing to look away and even provide impunity for these kinds of abuses,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, HRW’s South Asia specialist.

HRW called for “targeted sanctions” on members of the Rapid Action Battalion, an elite police squad accused of carrying out many of the disappearances.

There was no comment on the allegations from the government or the Rapid Action Battalion, which has been accused in the past of rights abuses including extrajudicial killings.

Other rights organisations have said 600 people have been seized in the past decade, and that those who have been freed are too scared to speak out.

The Odhikar monitor reported 16 suspected enforced disappearances in the first half of 2021.

“These enforced disappearances have created a terrible environment of fear,” said Nur Khan Liton, a former chief of Ain o Salish Kendra, a leading Bangladesh rights group.

Senior government officials have in the past denied that security agencies had seized anyone, saying the alleged victims have gone into hiding.

In one of the cases listed by HRW, low-level BNP activist Mohammad Parvez Hossain disappeared in December 2013, allegedly abducted with three friends.

“They went out to buy birthday flowers for the son of a party colleague and never returned,” said his wife Farzana Akter, who was pregnant at the time.

A few weeks later, Hasina won a general election by a landslide.

Akter, now 30, said police repeatedly refused to discuss her husband’s case.

She now relies on her family to help raise her 10-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son, who has never seen his father.

“If the government says my husband is in hiding, then why don’t they find him,” she said.

“He didn’t commit any crime, didn’t kill or rob anyone. He was not corrupt. Why would he be killed”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Rohingya to testify in Argentine court over Myanmar’s military action
News
Bangladesh begins Covid vaccination for Rohingya refugees
News
Bangladesh arrests social media star for dance video at mosque
News
Lightning strikes kill 16 at Bangladesh wedding
News
Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in 7 days
News
Bangladeshis rush back to work as export-driven factories are set to reopen
News
20 dead, 300,000 stranded in Bangladesh floods
News
Bangladesh evacuates 10,000 Rohingya refugees from landslide-hit camps
News
6 Rohingyas killed, thousands relocated in Bangladesh landslides, floods
News
US concerned over ‘press freedom infringement’ in Bangladesh
News
Bangladesh executes Islamist extremist for 2005 bomb attack
HEADLINE STORY
Mass exodus in Dhaka as virus lockdown lifted for festival
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
TfL organises portrait exhibition at stations to mark South Asian…
Exclusive! Director Ranjit M Tewari on BellBottom, Lara Dutta’s transformation,…
Indian naval ship Tabar on goodwill visit to Portsmouth
Rohingya to testify in Argentine court over Myanmar’s military action
Monzo takes another blow as OakNorth pauses products amid probe
Rights watchdog calls for UN probe into ‘enforced disappearances’ in…