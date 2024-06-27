  • Thursday, June 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Rights groups oppose Shein’s potential London IPO

Stop Uyghur Genocide has launched a legal campaign to block Shein’s potential London listing over concerns about its labour practices

A view of a Shein pop-up store at a mall in Singapore April 4, 2024. (REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo)

By: Shajil Kumar

UK-based human rights group Stop Uyghur Genocide has launched a legal campaign to block Shein’s potential London listing over concerns about its labour practices, a law firm representing the campaign group said on Wednesday.

Human rights law firm Leigh Day has written to the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to urge the regulator to refuse any attempt by Shein to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), it said.

“SHEIN has a zero-tolerance policy for forced labour and we are committed to respecting human rights. We take visibility across our entire supply chain seriously and we require our contract manufacturers to only source cotton from approved regions,” Shein said in a statement.

‘Badge of shame’

Amnesty International UK has also opposed Shein’s LSE listing, saying it would be a “badge of shame” for the exchange, because of its “questionable” labour and human rights standards.

Shein confidentially filed papers with Britain’s markets regulator in June, two sources told Reuters on Monday, kicking off the process for a potential London listing later this year.

“Rewarding Shein’s current methods via a flotation would be a badge of shame for the London Stock Exchange,” Dominique Muller, an Amnesty International researcher specialising in the garment industry, said in a press release.

LSE has declined to comment.

Shein’s listing plans had run into political opposition in the United States over labour concerns.

Shein executives recently met with Amnesty representatives and subsequently responded in writing to a series of human rights related questions, Amnesty International said.

The Chinese-founded fast fashion brand, known for its ultra-low prices, was valued at $66 billion (£52bn) in a fundraising round last year. It is based out of Singapore and operates in more than 150 countries. (Reuters)

Related Stories

News
Climate change worsens monsoon devastation in Bangladesh
News
Bangladesh’s infamous hangman dies after prison release
Business
Hyundai India IPO to earn banks £31.75 million in fees: Report
News
Heatwave claims 1,000 hajj lives so far
Business
India starts £9.1bn spectrum auction
Business
Adani Ports joins Sensex, Wipro exits
Business
India is third-largest domestic airline market: Report
Business
Vodafone sells 18 per cent stake in India’s Indus Towers
Business
UK business growth slows to seven-month low amid election uncertainty
UK
Tata Steel workers to start indefinite strike
Business
25th anniversary at NYSE: Infosys to ring opening bell
Business
Annual tracker report finds Indian firms employ 118,430 in UK

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
shein-london-listing
Rights groups oppose Shein’s potential London IPO
‘Polar Preet’ inspires children to become explorers in new book
Climate change worsens monsoon devastation in Bangladesh
Akshata Murty and Tory wives hit election campaign trail
sarwar-abott-contest
Scottish voters to back Labour this time: Report
Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’ to close Karlovy Vary Festival