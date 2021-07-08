Website Logo
  Thursday, July 08, 2021
Total Fatalities 405,028 
Total Cases 30,709,557
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,892
Today's Cases 45,892
Entertainment

Richa Chadha and Onir to be the jury members for short film competition at the 2021 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Richa Chadha (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Actress Richa Chadha and filmmaker Onir have been announced as the jury members for the short film competition at the 2021 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).  According to PTI, this year’s theme for short film competition is modern slavery and equality.

Chadha’s, whose critically-acclaimed film Love Sonia had opened the 2018 edition of the festival, said in a statement, “Being a part of IFFM Short Film Festival 2021 as a jury member is an incredible feeling. To be back here again, but as a judge, this time is very exciting. We are sure to expect some astounding short films on the theme of modern slavery and equality, both of which are complex subjects.”

Richa had featured in Arati Kadav’s short film 55 km/sec, and while speaking about how difficult it is to make a short film, the actress stated, “Speaking from experience, I am aware of how difficult it is to tell an entire story within a short amount of time, that too on such an important theme. So I’m really looking forward to all the short film entries this year.”

While talking about the theme of the festival, Onir said, “I think that modern-day slavery runs in streams throughout our present world and the severe exploitation of people comes in many forms. And while our Constitution says that every single person has the Right to Equality, is that really the case in reality?”

“This year’s theme gives filmmakers a chance to explore these sides of society which reflect the kind of humanity we have in present times. I am excited to see what the filmmakers come up with,” he added.

While talking about getting Richa and Onir as a judge, IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik said, “They are exactly the kind of judges who not only inspire others but have a huge body of supreme work to represent their expertise and flair in their respective fields and we are honoured to have them as our esteemed judges at the 2021 festival.”

The physical format of the prestigious festival will run from 12th to 20th August, while its digital edition will run from 15th to 30th August across Australia.

Dilip Kumar: Life and times of Hindi cinema's greatest actor
