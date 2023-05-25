Review: Live at Wembley Park with Sindhu Vee

A host of comedians gathered at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on May 5 to present London’s hottest new comedy show to a packed audience. The inaugural comedy show featured the headline act from critically acclaimed comedian and star of Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, and Netflix’s feature film Matilda, Sindhu Vee.

Other comedians who joined Vee and tickled audiences’ funny bones included Taskmaster and Have I Got News For You star Bridget Christie, regular Frankie Boyle’s New World Order guest, Taskmaster winner Sophie Duker, TikTok sensation and star of Comedy Central Live Daniel Foxx, and Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back sidekick Mark Silcox.

Indian-born Mark Silcox, a middle-aged ex-scientist, provided his signature deadpan style humour, which confused the audience initially, but then had them in fits of laughter) with his hilarious take on how to do a stand-up comedy course amongst other stories.

Ending the evening, UK-based Indian stand-up comedian Sindhu Vee amused the crowd with her humorous stories of sticking with New Year’s resolutions, cultural differences, and funny family anecdotes.

The audience present had the liveliest involvement in performances from all the critically acclaimed comedians.

The next show at Wembley Park Theatre is due in July. It will be headlined by Phil Wang. She will be joined by star of Mock the Week and Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central, Rhys James, BBC regular Olga Koch, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Nabil Abdulrashid, and The Jonathan Ross Show and The Russell Howard Hour guest, Fatiha El-Ghorri.

