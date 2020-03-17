Restaurant offers free meal for people in Covid-19 isolated

AN Indian restaurant in south Manchester has moved one step forward to support the elderly and those most affected by the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

According to a social media post by the Khandoker Restaurant in East Didsbury, a free meal could be collected from the restaurant for those in need when coronavirus is moving to hit each and every part of the country.

The restaurant said in a tweet: “In these difficult times let’s work together and help the most vulnerable elderly. So to do our bit Khandoker Didsbury will be providing free hot meals to be collected and distributed to those in need. DM us were happy to help!”

The kind move of Sufi Khandoker owned business will include a curry along with a side of rice.

According to the restaurant, it welcomes any relative, friend or neighbour who knows someone in need for food to come and collect the meal on their behalf.

Restaurant’s post attracted many on social media as the users were quick to applaud the move for its kind action to support the needy.

Located in Didsbury Manchester, The Khandoker has been cooking up delicious Indian food for years with a balanced menu of traditional and modern Indian cuisine.

The Khandoker is a family run business, founded in 1937 by the late Nazir Uddin under the original Bombay Restaurant right here in Manchester.

Nazir was the pioneer of Indian cuisine in the North West of England. Seventy years on, the family are still serving contemporary and authentic Indian and Bangladeshi food.

Coronavirus death toll in the UK has reached 55 when the number of confirmed cases moved up to touch 1,391 as on Tuesday (17).

Prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday (16) shut down social life in Britain and ordered the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks in a bid to stop the further spread of the deadly disease.