Respect mask-wearing rules in pharmacies, urges NPA

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (2R) watches as a helath worker administers a Covid-19 vaccination at a pharmacy in Sidcup, south east London on November 12, 2021. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

FOLLOWING reports that many customers and patients are not wearing masks on pharmacy premises, National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has urged the public to respect mask-wearing rules.

A recent survey of independent pharmacists conducted by the NPA revealed that in some pharmacies, less than half of patients are wearing masks.

Urging people to comply with the mandatory mask-wearing rules in closed premises, NPA chief executive, Mark Lyonette, said: “Our small survey seems to stand up what we are hearing anecdotally from NPA members across the country; the majority of people are wearing masks in pharmacies, but too many are not.

“We are appealing to the public to protect pharmacy staff and fellow patients by wearing masks in pharmacies unless they are exempt. With the Omicron variant appearing to be more transmissible, this message is more important than ever before if health workers and the services they deliver are to be protected.

Praising pharmacy staff for their contribution during the pandemic, he said: “Pharmacy staff serve many vulnerable people and provide vital NHS services and should not be exposed to needless extra risk.”