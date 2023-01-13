Website Logo
  • Friday, January 13, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Resetting ties, UK’s Sunak to have private dinner with Scotland’s Sturgeon

The pair will likely discuss Britain’s under pressure National Health Service and the economy, and may also touch on topics they disagree on – Sturgeon’s push for a second Scottish independence referendum and Scotland’s gender reforms.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasts marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness, during a two day visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of remaining in the United Kingdom as he seeks to counter Nicola Sturgeon’s push for independence on January 12, 2023 in Inverness, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

British prime minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Scotland and meet first minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday (19) for a private working dinner, as part of efforts to reset the two nations’ strained ties.

Sunak makes his first official visit to Scotland since taking office in October at a time when both countries are struggling with mass strikes, high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

The pair will likely discuss Britain’s under pressure National Health Service and the economy, and may also touch on topics they disagree on – Sturgeon’s push for a second Scottish independence referendum and Scotland’s gender reforms.

Sunak’s office said the informal talks would build on their in-person meeting at the British-Irish Council in November, which the British leader described as a chance to rebuild relations.

On Friday they are also due to announce the delivery of UK government funding to create high-skilled green jobs in Scotland.

“It is expected that the meetings ahead of Friday’s joint announcement will focus on the shared challenges that people in Scotland and across the rest of the UK face – and how both governments can co-operate meaningfully to ensure that they are jointly delivering for people, their families, and communities,” Sunak’s office said in a statement.

Under Sunak, ties with Sturgeon have softened. She had criticised his predecessor, Liz Truss, for failing to even call her during her chaotic seven weeks as prime minister.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Leicester disorder: Muslim group ‘concerned’ over release of images by police
INDIA
Twist in Air India urination case: Woman urinated on her own seat, accused tells court
News
‘Pagdi’ sturdier than helmets, protects Sikhs from every trouble: Ex-Punjab Minister on Indian Army’s proposal
News
India-China trade climbs to $135.98 billion in 2022, trade deficit crosses $100 billion for first…
US
Cricket Hall of Fame, US, endorses India’s Road Safety World Series international T20 league
News
Usha Reddi becomes Senator in Kansas state of US
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka announces plans to downsize military by half by 2030
News
Indian-origin driver charged in Australia over accident that killed four passengers from Punjab
Sports
Nine-year-old Tanvee Vallem to participate in World Women’s 9-Ball Championship
News
UK review of ‘golden’ visas for millionaires finds links to corruption
News
Makar Sankranti: Mumbai cops ban nylon kite strings; cite hazard for humans as…
Sports
Australia pull out from Afghanistan ODI series, Rashid threatens BBL boycott
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW