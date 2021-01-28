Research says two thirds of child sexual abuse victims didn’t tell anyone about it when it happened

A NEW research published on Thursday(28) has found that over two thirds of victims and survivors of child sexual abuse did not tell anyone at the time of abuse.







The research from the Independent Inquiry into child sexual abuse has revealed that when victims tried to report the sexual abuse, they were threatened, ignored or told to stay silent.

More than 5,400 victims and survivors of child sexual abuse have now shared their experiences with the Truth Project in England and Wales. Of these, 5,104 personal accounts have been analysed for research purposes.

One in 10 disclosed the abuse for the first time when they spoke to the Inquiry’s Truth Project, which wants to understand how organisations have failed to protect children from sexual abuse.







Survivors spoke of sexual abuse taking place in schools, religious settings and residential care, as well as healthcare and sports settings, and more than a third were between four and seven years when the abuse began.

Over half of survivors reported other forms of abuse to the Inquiry, with physical abuse, such as being choked, punched or dragged by the hair, most commonly disclosed (31 per cent).

According to the research, all the victims experienced some form of impact as a result of the child sexual abuse, with 87 per cent describing an effect on their mental health and over a third reporting depression. Nearly half said they had an illness or condition that affects their everyday lives.







Survivors also talked about changes they hope to see in future, such as further education and a more open conversation on the impact of child sexual abuse.

The Truth Project is closing in 2021, but victims and survivors who would like to share their experience can still do so by phone, via video call or in writing, a statement said.

For more details, click here











