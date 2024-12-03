  • Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Report highlights social fabric crisis in riot-hit towns

The findings revealed that 23 out of 27 riot-hit towns scored below the median on measures of community strength.

Riot police clash with anti-migration protesters outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which is being used as an asylum hotel, on August 4, in Rotherham. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

A NEW report by Power to Change has highlighted the connection between last summer’s riots in the UK and the low social fabric scores of the affected areas.

The findings, based on the Social Fabric Index from the thinktank Onward, revealed that 23 out of 27 riot-hit towns scored below the median on measures of community strength, reported The Guardian.

The Social Fabric Index evaluates economic, social, and physical community factors such as employment rates, education, trust in government, and availability of public spaces.

Areas like Hull, where migrant housing was targeted and police officers were injured, and Middlesbrough, which saw widespread vandalism and attacks on police, had some of the lowest scores. Only Southport, Westminster, and Bristol reached or surpassed the median score.

The report linked the riots to the decline in community resources, citing the closure of 6,000 council-owned assets since 2010 and the loss of green spaces and pubs.

Power to Change recommended investing in community cohesion through measures such as a £1 billion expansion of community ownership funds and flexible funding pots of £1.5 million per place over ten years.

Policy manager Josh Westerling, the report’s lead author, called for a shift from crisis-driven responses to long-term strategies. “Government should stop thinking of cohesion in isolation and recognise it as the bedrock for empowerment and economic opportunity in places,” he said.

The report also suggested expanding English classes, introducing community-based initiatives, and establishing a community growth network to strengthen local bonds and resilience.

Related Stories
News

Hindu group storms Bangladesh consulate, seven detained
News

Government proposes new protections for stalking victims
News

Will not choose between US and Europe, says Starmer
News

Death toll from Pakistan sectarian clashes rises to 133
News

Krish Arora, 10, with IQ higher than Einstein excels in maths and music
News

Driver jailed after crash kills 84-year-old woman
News

Hounslow Christmas Project aims to deliver gifts to local children
News

Cyclone Fengal leaves 20 dead in India and Sri Lanka
UK

Reform UK backs Anas Sarwar for first minister
News

Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director role
News

Leicester man sentenced to life for brutal murder of girlfriend
News

France arrests 26 in South Asian migrant trafficking crackdown
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK riots Report highlights social fabric crisis in riot-hit towns
Jaguar’s new electric car sparks ‘Barbie comparisons’
Amir NHS urges public to act fast on stroke symptoms
Hindu group storms Bangladesh consulate, seven detained
Debt ‘strangled’ Typhoo Tea, claims Supreme’s Sandy Chadha
Adani Group Bangladesh cuts Adani Power imports by half