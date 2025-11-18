Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Renée Zellweger calls new Bridget Jones statue cuter than her as fans pack Leicester Square

The moment brings Bridget Jones back into the spotlight with the Mad About the Boy cast and Helen Fielding joining the crowd.

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger stands beside the new Bridget Jones statue in Leicester Square

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Bridget Jones statue unveiled in London, drawing a big crowd
  • Zellweger says the sculpture is “cuter than me”
  • Cast of Mad About the Boy turns up for the moment
  • Helen Fielding hints the story may still have room to grow
  • Fans call it a fitting nod to the character’s 25-year run

The new Bridget Jones statue stood under a grey London sky as Renée Zellweger walked up to see it for the first time, with Bridget Jones still very much part of her life. She smiled, paused, and said the figure was “adorable”.

Ren\u00e9e Zellweger Renée Zellweger stands beside the new Bridget Jones statue in Leicester Square Getty Images


Why the Bridget Jones statue matters to Renée Zellweger

Zellweger first stepped into Bridget’s world back in 2001, and she has not really put the character down since. “I think she’s much cuter than me,” she said, looking at the statue holding the familiar diary and pen. The crowd around Leicester Square did not move much, phones up, waiting for her reaction, and Bridget has always had that pull.


How the Bridget Jones statue ties into the latest film

The newest film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, landed earlier this year and people loved it. The opening weekend in the UK and Ireland was unusually strong for a romcom, the best they have seen for one.

Some of the cast including Leo Woodall, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sally Phillips came down to the square, almost like a reunion. Helen Fielding stood with them, and when asked about another story, she did not rule anything out. “Never say never,” she said.

Sally Phillips, Leo Woodall, Ren\u00e9e Zellweger and Chiwetel Ejiofor Sally Phillips, Leo Woodall, Renée Zellweger and Chiwetel Ejiofor attend the "Bridget Jones" Scenes In The Square Statue Unveiling at Leicester Square Getty Images


Why Bridget Jones still connects with audiences

Bridget’s messy workdays, questionable love life and unfiltered honesty hooked readers in 1996 and film viewers from 2001 onwards. Zellweger said people still stop her in the street to share their own Bridget stories and that it has been happening for years.


How Leicester Square is marking screen icons

The statue is now part of the Scenes in the Square walk in Leicester Square, sitting close to Harry Potter, Paddington, Mr. Bean, Mary Poppins and even the Iron Throne. Bridget is the first romcom character they have added to the line-up.


One thing stood out on the ground. Staff kept wiping the base every few minutes because people would not stop touching it. Zellweger did not hang around either. She took a few photos, shared a couple of hugs and then moved quietly back through the crowd. The statue stayed behind, diary in hand, looking ready to start another chapter.

leicester squarelondonrene zellwegerstatue unveiledbridget jones

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Shizzio

Why Rapper Shizzio Chose Honesty Over Hype on the Mic

Shizzio on flipping from UK Rap to the unfiltered truth of 'The Shizzio Show'

London rapper turned podcast host Shizzio has never been afraid to speak his mind — whether through bars or behind a mic. Known for his fearless honesty and deep connection to street culture, he’s now channelling that same raw energy into The Shizzio Show — a podcast that’s fast becoming one of the most unfiltered platforms in the UK. Featuring an eclectic mix of guests — from celebrities and pioneers to hustlers, influencers and everyday heroes — Shizzio brings real stories to the forefront, cutting through the noise of polished PR chat. With conversations that are equal parts gritty, heartfelt and unexpectedly inspiring, The Shizzio Show captures the voices and truths that often go unheard. Eastern Eye turned the table on the great British talent to find out more.

Shizzio Why Rapper Shizzio Chose Honesty Over Hype on the Mic www.easterneye.biz

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us