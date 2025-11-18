Renée Zellweger calls new Bridget Jones statue cuter than her as fans pack Leicester Square

Highlights
- Bridget Jones statue unveiled in London, drawing a big crowd
- Zellweger says the sculpture is “cuter than me”
- Cast of Mad About the Boy turns up for the moment
- Helen Fielding hints the story may still have room to grow
- Fans call it a fitting nod to the character’s 25-year run
The new Bridget Jones statue stood under a grey London sky as Renée Zellweger walked up to see it for the first time, with Bridget Jones still very much part of her life. She smiled, paused, and said the figure was “adorable”.
Renée Zellweger stands beside the new Bridget Jones statue in Leicester Square Getty Images
Why the Bridget Jones statue matters to Renée Zellweger
Zellweger first stepped into Bridget’s world back in 2001, and she has not really put the character down since. “I think she’s much cuter than me,” she said, looking at the statue holding the familiar diary and pen. The crowd around Leicester Square did not move much, phones up, waiting for her reaction, and Bridget has always had that pull.
How the Bridget Jones statue ties into the latest film
The newest film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, landed earlier this year and people loved it. The opening weekend in the UK and Ireland was unusually strong for a romcom, the best they have seen for one.
Some of the cast including Leo Woodall, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sally Phillips came down to the square, almost like a reunion. Helen Fielding stood with them, and when asked about another story, she did not rule anything out. “Never say never,” she said.
Sally Phillips, Leo Woodall, Renée Zellweger and Chiwetel Ejiofor attend the "Bridget Jones" Scenes In The Square Statue Unveiling at Leicester Square Getty Images
Why Bridget Jones still connects with audiences
Bridget’s messy workdays, questionable love life and unfiltered honesty hooked readers in 1996 and film viewers from 2001 onwards. Zellweger said people still stop her in the street to share their own Bridget stories and that it has been happening for years.
How Leicester Square is marking screen icons
The statue is now part of the Scenes in the Square walk in Leicester Square, sitting close to Harry Potter, Paddington, Mr. Bean, Mary Poppins and even the Iron Throne. Bridget is the first romcom character they have added to the line-up.
One thing stood out on the ground. Staff kept wiping the base every few minutes because people would not stop touching it. Zellweger did not hang around either. She took a few photos, shared a couple of hugs and then moved quietly back through the crowd. The statue stayed behind, diary in hand, looking ready to start another chapter.