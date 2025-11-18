Renée Zellweger calls new Bridget Jones statue cuter than her as fans pack Leicester Square





What made you flip from dropping bars to dropping real talk on a mic?

I’ve always been about expression — whether it’s sixteen bars or sixty minutes. Music was my first language, but I realised the stories behind the bars were just as powerful. When I started The Shizzio Show, it wasn’t a flip, it was an evolution. I just traded verses for conversations. Now instead of a beat, the rhythm comes from honesty.

For anyone who ain’t tuned in yet — what’s the real flavour of your podcast?

It’s raw, it’s real, and it’s London to the bone. No scripts, no filters — just energy. You’ll hear legends, hustlers, and everyday grafters all sitting in the same seat, telling truths that don’t usually make it to mainstream chat. It’s street smarts meets soul food — that’s the flavour.

You’ve had a mad range of guests — artists, hustlers, random legends. How do you pick who gets the seat?

Simple rule: they’ve gotta have a story worth telling. I care about substance. You could be a superstar or a street legend, if your journey makes people feel something, you’re welcome. I’m more interested in the person than the profile.

Everyone says ‘unfiltered’, but you actually go there. What do you think separates your show from the usual polished podcast chat?

Most people are scared to lose brand deals — I’m scared to lose authenticity. My guests know I’m not there to trap them, but I’m not there to protect them either. We talk how we talk in real life — no PR polish, no cutaways. What you see is what actually went down. People can feel the truth, even through a screen.

Which episode had you thinking, “Yeah, this is exactly why I started doing this”?

The episode with Tulsi Vagjiani — the plane crash survivor — changed everything for me. She sat there, calm as anything, talking about staring death in the face, losing her whole family, and still finding gratitude the next morning. No fame, no hype — just pure strength. That conversation humbled me. It reminded me that this show ain’t about entertainment, it’s about humanity. Hearing her story made me realise how powerful these mics can be when you use them to give people like her a voice.

You’ve built a rep for saying what others won’t. Was that always the plan, or did it just happen naturally once the mics were on?

Honestly? It’s just who I am. I’ve never known how to fake it. Once that red light is on, it’s therapy — for me and the guest. If something needs saying, we say it. No agendas, no safe words. The truth always finds its way out eventually, I just make sure the mic’s on when it does.

Be honest — ever had a convo where you thought, “Damn, this might cause drama later”?

(Laughs) More times than I can count. But that’s part of the game. If you’re talking real life, real people, real pain — you’re gonna ruffle feathers. I’ve had calls after episodes like, “Bro, you didn’t have to air that!” But my thing is: if it’s your truth, own it. That’s what people respect.

Who’s been your most unpredictable guest — someone who came in calm but ended up spilling everything?

There was one artist — won’t name names — came in like, “Yeah, man, we’ll keep it light.” Thirty minutes later he’s breaking down childhood trauma, tears in his eyes. That’s the power of a safe space. I don’t push, I just listen. Sometimes the calmest ones got the loudest stories.

How much of that rapper energy do you bring into your podcast game?

All of it! The flow, the timing, the punchlines — it’s all still there. Interviewing’s just freestyling with purpose. You catch the vibe, you flip the topic, you ride the rhythm. I treat each convo like a live set — it’s about connection and energy, not perfection.

When you’re interviewing someone, is it kind of like freestyling — just vibing off whatever comes up?

Exactly. I’ll have a plan, but I never stick to it. If a guest says something mad, I’m not moving on — I’m diving in. It’s like battling — you respond to what’s right in front of you. That’s when the gold happens.

What kind of mark do you want your podcast to leave on UK culture?

I want people to look back and say Shizzio represented for us, “That’s where the real conversations started.” The streets, the culture, the graft — all of it deserves proper representation. We’re documenting our generation in real time. This ain’t entertainment, it’s history in motion.

What’s next — more wild guests, live shows, or something completely new?

All of it! We’re building The Shizzio Show Live, we’re talking global takeover, and yeah — a few global collabs on the way. The mission’s bigger now. It’s about taking this UK energy worldwide, from barbershops to boardrooms.

What’s happening on the musical front?

Music never left me. I’ve always been cooking in silence. There’s new music coming that feels like the streets, but wiser. Less proving myself, more speaking my truth like my song Streetlife with the legends UK Apache (Original Nuttah) and Devlin. I’m at peace creatively, and it shows in the sound. I stopped chasing things years ago. I just do it when it feels right.

Dream guest time — anyone from any era. Who’s sitting across from you and what’s the first thing you’d ask?

Snoop Dogg, hands down. I grew up listening to him — man’s a living blueprint for longevity, cool, and evolution. From gangsta rap to global icon, he’s stayed true to himself the whole way. I’d sit him down, pour him a tea, and ask, “How do you keep your spirit that calm when you’ve seen and done it all?” Because that balance — staying chill but still legendary — that’s something I really respect.

